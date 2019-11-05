Piyush Goyal to attend Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet 2019

The State Government of Himachal Pradesh is organizing Global Investors' Meet 2019, a flagship business event, at Dharamshala on November 7 -8, 2019. This event will showcase the policy and regulatory environment, investment opportunities in eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the State. The eight focus sectors are agri-business and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, wellness, healthcare and AYUSH, housing and urban development, IT-ITeS and electronics, education and skill development.

Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal will attend the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 and inform about the investment and policies of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for promoting investment in Himachal Pradesh and the hill states of India. The Global Investors' Meet will be attended by diplomats, leaders from the corporate sector, senior policymakers, development agencies and investors from across the world.

Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is promoting Rising Himachal Summit through the India Investment Grid (IIG). During the Summit, Invest India will offer an interactive digital experience to visitors, showcasing the investment opportunities in the state via the IIG portal.

The exhibit space will have different elements that introduce Invest India as the national investment facilitation agency and showcase the investment potential of Himachal Pradesh. These include:

Digital online display of the IIG portal, offering an interactive experience where users can browse through Himachal Pradesh investment opportunities across multiple sectors in real-time.

On-site registration facility for IIG for interested Indian private sector companies and investors at the exhibit booth, to immediately start connecting on relevant opportunities.

Digital screens to play promotional videos developed by Invest India to promote Himachal Pradesh as an investment destination, showcasing focus sectors of HP and key state factoids

Collaterals on investment opportunities in different sectors to share with visitors.

During the two days Global Investors' Meet there will be a session on 'Growing economic ties between Invest India and UAE' which will be co-chaired by Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur,Ahmed Albana, Ambassador of UAE to India and Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj in Himachal Pradesh Government, Virendra Kanwar.

There will also be parallel sectoral sessions on Ease of Doing Business, tourism, wellness, and AYUSH.

In a run-up to this event, Invest India had organised international roadshows in Germany, Netherlands and UAEto promote Himachal Pradesh's areas of expertise. Six domestic roadshows were also organized in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, conclaves in Shimla and Manali and Ambassadors roundtable at Delhi. Invest India also prepared a list of 25 companies across four sectors who may be invited by Himachal Pradesh Government to participate in business seminars during the Global Investors Meet.

Invest India also shared details of relevant stakeholders in Himachal Pradesh's target markets. A Startup Grand Challenge was conceptualized by Invest India for hosting a live Challenge for Startups from Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh has implemented an online Single Window System which provides approvals and renewals for investment in all the sectors. An investor can now apply for permission for purchase of land under section 118 of the Himachal PradeshTenancy and land Reform Act, 1972, through an online portal. The State Government has eased out the process of getting construction permits by curtailing required NoCs.

TheState Government of Himachal Pradesh has brought HP MSME (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Ordinance, 2019, that allows the implementation of the project for MSME without waiting for approvals/ NoCs/ permissions in order to strengthen the MSME sector which is the backbone of the State.

To provide impetus to the tourism sector in a sustainable way, the State Government has notified HP Tourism Policy 2019 to promote the development of new tourist destinations by providing Capital Investment Subsidy.

The State Government has also brought other sector-specific policies such as IT and ESDM Policy, Film Policy, and Electric Vehicle Policy.

(With Inputs from PIB)