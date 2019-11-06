Venu Srinivasan conferred top TQM award in Tokyo

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming 'Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas', at a ceremony held in Tokyo on Wednesday. Srinivasan has become the first industrialist from India to be bestowed this award for his contributions in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM), a company statement said.

The Deming Prize is the highest award for TQM in the world, it said. Deming 'Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas' is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the dissemination and promotion of TQM and is sponsored by the Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE), the statement said.

Accepting the award, Srinivasan said: "This stands as a testament for me and all my colleagues & associates who have worked hard to implement Total Quality Management at Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Company since 1989". As the past President of CII and Chairman of National Committee for Quality, Srinivasan played an active role in accelerating TQM promotion, the statement said..

