Craig David, Il Divo and Jamiroquai will play at winter at Tantora

Critically acclaimed and multi-award winning singer songwriter, Craig David will perform at the upcoming season of Winter at Tantora, supporting legendary singer Lionel Richie on February 28th. In addition, operatic pop group Il Divo and British funk and jazz group Jamiroquai will also join the festival's list of world-renowned instrumentalists, classical musicians and pop-stars, adding dynamic and diverse notes to the festival programme.

The latest announcement comes as AlUla, home to 200,000 years of history and Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO Heritage Site, Hegra, is counting down the days to the Winter at Tantora Festival, scheduled to take place from December 19th, 2019 to March 7th, 2020. The festival is already playing host to the music of Omar Khairat (December 27th), Beethoven (January 3rd), Andrea Bocelli (January 31st), Yanni (February 7th), Enrique Iglesias (February 21st) and Lionel Richie (February 28th). "The new season of the Winter at Tantora festival will bring together a melting pot of musical styles. Music fans from around the world will be treated to the beautiful sounds of Latin Pop, the beats of R&B as well as the drama of a symphonic orchestra," said Amr Al-Madani, Chief Executive Officer, the Royal Commission for AlUla.

"With the magnificent AlUla as the backdrop, visitors to Winter at Tantora will be treated to an experience unlike any other - exclusive, refined, distinct and unmissable for the discerning arts, culture and music lover," he added Craig David, the British-born Grammy winner, who burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s with runaway hits '7 Days', 'Walking Away' and 'Fill Me In', will make his Winter at Tantora debut on February 28th, supporting the legendary Lionel Richie.

"I'm very excited to be performing in AlUla and take my music to a festival that brings together talent and voices from around the world," said Craig. Il Divo, the international quartet who will take the stage on January 17th as part of their 'Timeless' tour, has become household names around the globe thanks to an eclectic mix of classical music and pop songs. Their hits, including 'Regresa a Mi' (Unbreak My Heart), 'The Time Of Our Lives' ('The Official Song of the 2006 FIFA World Cup),' 'I Believe In You', a duet with Celine Dion and 'Hola', have helped the group achieve record sales of over 30 million, 50 number one singles, 160 gold and platinum records in more than 33 countries, and six sold-out world tours.

"Being a multi-national group, and as such bringing different cultures together in music and harmony has always been an essential part of Il Divo's career. That after 15 years our journey now brings us to AlUla, steeped in Saudi Arabian history, is an honour and a pleasure. We will be performing our songs with all the love and passion we're known for and make this an unforgettable evening for the audience, as well as for ourselves," said the group. Over its 25-year career, the multi-award-winning group Jamiroquai, has created a much-revered jazz-funk sound that has inspired a legion of artists including Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell Williams and Calvin Harris. On January 24th, the group is expected to play an evergreen set with generation-defining anthems such as 'Cosmic Girl', 'Virtual Insanity' and 'Canned Heat'.

The festival, which runs from December 19th until March 7th, will also feature the multi-media theatrical production Jameel Buthainah (February 14th), a Caracalla dance inspired by the glory and history of AlUla. The festival will be one of the first times, visitors will get to experience and explore the region and learn about its 200,000 years of history, ahead of its public opening in October 2020. Tickets are currently available for purchase on experiencealula.com. The array of activities and excursions also include the AlUla Balloon Festival, vintage aircraft flights, vintage car experiences and the Fursan Endurance Race, the second largest endurance horse race in the world. The festival will also be adding events centered on sports and athletics as well as fashion, arts and cuisine to its line-up.

The festival is now more accessible to international arts, culture and travel lovers thanks to the recently announced Saudi Tourist Visa programme, which allows travellers to obtain one-year, multiple-entry visas to spend up to 90 days in the country. Visitors from 49 countries and regions will be able to apply for the visa online (visitsaudi.com) or on arrival into Saudi Arabia through electronic kiosks or at immigration counters. Other visitors will be able to apply for the visas at the Saudi consulate in their home country. The festival packages also allow guests to discover the millennia-old region in line with their time and budgetary requirements through experiential itineraries spanning a day or a weekend. The weekend and one-day itineraries on offer will feature three packages - Gold, Platinum and Diamond - for different budgets, covering accommodation, transport, cultural and adventure excursions as well as attendance at the headline performances. Weekend guests can also bolt-on themed experiences in line with their interests, such as AlUla from Above (adventure), Authentic AlUla (culture) and Gastronomy (cuisine).

The Winter at Tantora festival will take place from December 19th, 2019 - March 7th, 2020 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Details about the festival, its line-up and exceptional surroundings can be found at experiencealula.com with tickets on sale now. To stay up to date, please follow Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

