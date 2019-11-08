International Development News
Development News Edition

NGC Energy, Petredec to set up Rs 400-crore LPG terminal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:41 IST
NGC Energy, Petredec to set up Rs 400-crore LPG terminal
Image Credit: Pixabay

NGC Energy India Pvt Ltd - a joint venture between Oman-based National Gas Company and Singapore-headquartered Petredec - would jointly set up a liquified petroleum gas import and storage terminal at Krishnapatnam Port at an investment of Rs 400 crore. NGC Energy would produce propane, butane at the refrigerated terminal which would have a storage capacity of 30,000 tonnes and a throughput capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per annum, company officials said here.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by NGC Energy chairman Abdulla Suleiman Hameed Al Harthy recently. "The joint venture structure is 60 and 40 percent (with Petredec). Total investments will be Rs 400 crore. We will be commencing construction very soon," NGC Energy India director Nalin Kumar Chandna said.

He said they have set a target of completing the construction in 18 months. "Customers will be from manufacturing industries, glass industry, ceramic industry," he said adding the project would generate around 400 direct and indirect jobs.

"We sincerely thank all the government officials in Andhra Pradesh and Krishnapatnam Port officials for their support," Harthy said. On the joint venture, a company official said National Gas Company signed a definitive agreement to transfer 40 percent of its shares to Petredec in September this year.

India was the world's second-largest consumer and importer of LPG. LPG demand was growing seven percent annually from 24 to 42 MTPA, an official said. China is the largest consumer of LPG.

To a query, an official said the Krishnapatnam Port's strategic location to the hinterland of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu was the reason to select it for the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Anxious families look for missing relatives after deadly Burkina Faso mine ambush

Distraught families urged authorities to let them view the bodies of victims of an attack near a gold mine in Burkina Faso as dozens of workers who could have been caught in the ambush remained unaccounted for on Friday. At least 38 people ...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields near 16-week highs on trade optimism

Euro zone bond yields held near 16-week highs on Friday after China and the United States agreed to roll back tariffs if they complete the first phase of a trade deal. The Chinese Commerce Ministry, without laying out a timetable, said the ...

Turkey's Erdogan says he will discuss Halkbank case with Trump- NTV

President Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss the case of Turkish lender Halkbank with U.S. President Donald Trump during talks in Washington next week, broadcaster NTV and other media reported on Friday.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on ...

WFP gets dates worth $160K from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support schools in South Sudan

A contribution of dates worth around USD 160,000 has been given by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations World Food Programme. This support is to strengthen feeding activities in South Sudan.The dates, rich in nutrients, will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019