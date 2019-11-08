International Development News
Development News Edition

EU-Singapore trade deal takes effect November 21

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 23:55 IST
EU-Singapore trade deal takes effect November 21
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A landmark trade deal between the EU and Singapore, a major hub for European businesses in Asia, will go into effect on November 21, a statement said on Friday. Both sides have praised the deal as a strong rebuke to the rising protectionism that has been championed by US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Export powerhouse Singapore is by far the EU's largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, with total bilateral trade in goods of over 53 billion euros ($59 billion) and another 51 billion euros of trade in services. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hailed the deal as "a building block towards a closer relationship between Europe and one of the most dynamic regions in the world," a statement said.

S. Iswaran, Singapore's trade minister, said the deal's entry into force "is a strong signal by two like-minded partners on the need to continue upholding open and rules-based trade," Bloomberg reported. The parties have also agreed an investment protection agreement, but this is more controversial as it sets up a special court to decide business conflicts.

After a successful battle spearheaded by environmentalists in Europe, this aspect of the deal will need the national ratification by the EU's 28 member states before entering into effect. That process that could years. The deal with Singapore came after the EU suspended efforts to strike a bloc deal with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2009 amid widespread disagreements, including European concerns over Myanmar's human rights record.

The EU has instead pursued deals with individual ASEAN countries and has concluded a pact with Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Ayodhya verdict: Kerala CM urges all to maintain peace

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint when reacting to the Supreme Court verdict to be delivered on Saturday morning on the sensitive Ayodhya dispute, whatsoever it be. The apex court is s...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seattle and Toronto set for another MLS Cup showdown

The MLS Cup final will have a familiar feel as Seattle Sounders face Toronto FC in the championship game for the third time in four years but there will be more than a trophy at stake. After splitting MLS Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, the cl...

Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019