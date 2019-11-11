Advantage's new Dark Web monitoring partner with ID Agent

International Development News
“We have a number of monitoring tools in our Revelation SIEM and SOC service which are utilized to discover and prevent attacks but was missing the part required to determine past breaches, until now”, says Steve Smith, Regional Executive at Advantage

“Digital credentials such as usernames and passwords are widely used to connect to critical business applications – the reason these credentials are among the most valuable assets found on the Dark Web,” said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of ID Agent. Image Credit: Pixabay

Advantage announced its new Dark Web monitoring services provided through its partnership with ID Agent, provider of Dark Web monitoring and identity theft protection solutions. With Dark Web ID, Advantage offers around the clock monitoring and alerting for increasingly compromised digital credentials, scouring millions of sources, including botnets, criminal chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, malicious websites, bulletin boards, and illegal black market sites.

The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities, and while there are legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated that over 50 percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.

"Digital credentials such as usernames and passwords are widely used to connect to critical business applications – the reason these credentials are among the most valuable assets found on the Dark Web," said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of ID Agent. "Unfortunately, the unaffordability of cyber offerings has played into the cyber poverty line experienced by small businesses. Dark Web ID, however, delivers an affordable model that provides small businesses with the same advanced credential monitoring capabilities used by Fortune 500 companies to organizations in the SMB and mid-market space."

Dark Web ID is the IT Channel's premier commercial solution to detect customers' compromised credentials in real-time on the Dark Web. It vigilantly searches the most secretive corners of the Internet to find compromised data associated with your customers' employees, contractors and other personnel and notifies them immediately when these critical assets are compromised. The data provided by ID Agent through Dark Web ID is the most trusted and validated available.

