International Development News
Development News Edition

China's Xi holds talks in Greece en route to BRICS summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 11:42 IST
China's Xi holds talks in Greece en route to BRICS summit

Athens, Nov 11 (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday holds talks in Greece, where he is eagerly awaited by the new pro-business government. Xi touched down in Athens on Sunday at the start of a three-day visit aimed at deepening cooperation with Greece across the board.

"It is our duty to steadily upgrade our cooperation in all sectors, by delving deeply into existing fields and expanding the range of investments", the Chinese president said in an article published in "Kathimerini" newspaper on Sunday. Xi is due to meet Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the trip, with the two countries set to sign cooperation documents on education, shipping and energy.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the visit to Athens will have "historical significance" for the development of China-Greece relations, and will also "inject new impetus" into the development of China-EU relations and Beijing's "Belt and Road" initiative. Greece is one of the backers of the plan for a massive network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe that will see trillions invested in new infrastructure across 126 countries.

"Relations with Greece are a priority for China," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Thema radio on Thursday. "They came and invested in Greece when others stayed away" during the economic crisis, Dendias said.

Xi's visit comes on the heels of a four-day trip to Shanghai by Greece's new conservative Prime Minister Mitsotakis earlier this week at the head of a delegation of more than 60 businessmen. Elected in July, Mitsotakis has made foreign investment and privatisation a linchpin of his administration's policy to restore Greece's sluggish economy to growth after a gruelling 10-year crisis.

"I want the first words by Greek authorities to those who come to invest to be 'how can I help you?'" said Mitsotakis, who plans to visit China again in April. Greece has been building progressively closer trade relations with China for more than a decade, spearheaded by a 2008 deal by a previous conservative government to cede container terminals at the main port of Piraeus to Chinese shipping giant Cosco.

Cosco has already invested some 600 million euros (USD 660 million) in Piraeus, creating 3,000 jobs, and its overall footprint could reach one billion euros, Mitsotakis said during his Shanghai visit. According to the Greek government, Greek shipowners have also built more than 1,000 vessels worth over USD 50 billion (45 billion euros) in China in the past 15 years.

Greece expects 500,000 Chinese visitors over the next two years, compared to under 200,000 in 2019, Mitsotakis said during his trip. Over 5,000 Chinese have purchased property in Greece, taking advantage of a five-year 'Golden Visa' residence programme launched in 2013.

Cosco in 2008 acquired Piraeus' two main container terminals on a 35-year lease. In 2016 it also took over the Piraeus port authority -- and the third remaining container terminal -- until 2052.

Greece has also signed up to China's new "Belt and Road" project, a USD 1 trillion global investment programme aiming to forward Chinese goods to markets further afield. The BRICS summit takes place in Brasilia from November 13 to 14.

Xi will attend the closing ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum, the closed-door meeting of leaders from hosts Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa, as well as a public meeting, and issue a joint declaration. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Iyer suggests India's search for No.4 might be over

Indias search for a limited-overs No.4 batsman may finally be at an end after Shreyas Iyer proved his worth with a maiden Twenty20 international fifty in Sundays series decider against Bangladesh.Indias struggles to fill the batting spot do...

Playing for CSK has taught me to counter dew and sweat factor: Chahar

Countering the dew in the sultry Chennai heat has been a big part of Deepak Chahars cricket education and he said it showed during his world record figures of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in the series-deciding third T20 International here. C...

Challenges have made insolvency law stronger, says IBBI chief

Prompt course corrections have been done to the insolvency law to address the needs of stakeholders, IBBI chief M S Sahoo said on Monday as he emphasised that challenges have made the legislation stronger. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Boar...

Ayodhya trust should include saints, intellectuals who are willing to dedicate themselves in service of Lord Ram: Acharya Satyendra Das

Head priest of the makeshift Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that Ayodhya trust should include saints and intellectuals, who are willing to dedicate their lives in the service of Lord Ram. The Centre should establish a trust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019