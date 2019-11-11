International Development News
Elgi aims to become 2nd largest air compressor-maker in world

  Updated: 11-11-2019 17:57 IST
City-based Elgi Equipments is aiming to become the second largest air compressor manufacturers in the world with a turnover of USD 1.6 billion by 2027, a top executive of the company said. The company was now the first globally established industrial air compressor manufacturer to be awarded the Deming Prize for excellence in total quality management (TQM), its managing director Jairam Varadharaj told reporters on Sunday.

ELGis TQM journey began in 2008 and gained momentum from 2014 with an aim to turn the company into the second largest air compressor manufacturer by 2027, he said. Dedicating the award to all employees of Elgi, he said Elgi, which is at seventh position, is aspiring to become the second largest air compressor manufacturer in the world by achieving USD 1.6 billion (the current second spot has USD 1.5 billion) in the USD 15-billion world market..

