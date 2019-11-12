Buzzmeeh Forays into retail business, plans to open 100 retail stores by 2021-22

International Development News
Buzzmeeh, an onsite mobile repairing company providing on-location mobile repair service are expanding towards the franchise model of retail business.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 12-11-2019 14:11 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:11 IST
Buzzmeeh. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Buzzmeeh, an onsite mobile repairing company providing on-location mobile repair service are expanding towards the franchise model of retail business. Ever since its inception in October 2015 from New Delhi NCR, the brand had catered to a base of over 10k customers, now serving a base of 1.5lacs+ customers nationwide and expanded to Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The start-up aims to enter the franchise business and open 100 retails stores in the country by 2021-22.

By moving into the franchise model of retail, Buzzmeeh not only aims to expand their services around the country but also increase their scope of business by introducing new services for Macbooks and iWatches. "After 4 years in the online mobile repairing industry, the variations of smart devices is increasing at a rapid rate. For this moving into a hybrid model of online as well as retail market is very essential as the customer base is expanding rapidly with new smart devices. By entering the franchise model of retail business we are expanding our scope of business into Macbooks and iWatches we aim to provide offline trust with online convenience. That is why we have changed our firm tagline from "Online care for mobile and tablets" to Smart Services for Smart devices," said Anjali Negi, Co-founder on the development.

Buzzmeeh is on an expansion spree all across the country through their franchise model and moving into retail. It works at easing the issues of reliability and personal connection that the customers feel towards mobile service providers and offer a credible and convenient solution to smart device repairs repair. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

