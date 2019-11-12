Natco Pharma Q2 profit plunges 35 pc to Rs 118 cr

Natco Pharma on Tuesday reported 35 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 117.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Hyderabad-based company had posted a profit of Rs 181.1 crore in the year-ago period, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 518.9 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 583.5 crore in the year-ago period, a decline of 11 per cent, it added. "The decline in revenues and profits compared to the same period last year is primarily due to the anticipated drop in oseltamivir product sales in the US and Hep C sales in India," Natco Pharma said.

The company's board has recommended an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2019-20, it added.

