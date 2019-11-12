International Development News
ONGC wants to take Opal out of SEZ as domestic demand grows

  Updated: 12-11-2019 20:36 IST
With the rising domestic demand for petrochemicals, ONGC Petro additions (OPaL), a JV between ONGC, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation and Gail at the Dahej SEZ, is working towards getting the domestic tariff area (DTA) access to gain from the lower tax regime now. A DTA setup enables a company to set up manufacturing units that cater to the domestic market, while an SEZ unit is meant only for exports. Also fewer documentation and monitoring are required in DTA units compared to SEZ units.

"We began our business from the SEZ, but our exports are hardly 15 percent of total sales. We are now working towards getting access to the DTA so that we can serve the domestic market," OPal managing director Avinash Verma told reporters on the sidelines of a petrochemicals summit. The move if achieved will also enable to company to gain from the new corporate tax regime, which will take care of the end of the very low tax benefits from the SEZ unit.

He further said the process may take another six months as it will need to get certain approvals from various agencies and stakeholders. When asked if the company is looking at strategic partnerships with international firms, Verma said, "we are evaluating that options as well." According to reports, ONGC had held talks with Saudi Arabian firms like Saudi Basic Industries Corp (Sabic) and Saudi Aramco for selling stake in the petrochemical unit.

Verma further said the unit, which is operating at 95 percent capacity currently will achieve 100 percent very soon. PTI PSK BEN BEN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

