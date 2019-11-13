International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on fears U.S.-China trade stalling

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 06:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 06:14 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on fears U.S.-China trade stalling
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday on growing worries U.S.-China trade talks are stalling after President Donald Trump failed to deliver any new information about when the two countries would sign a trade deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%. Australian shares were down 0.17%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.38%. The dollar drifted in Asia after Trump said a trade deal was "close" but gave no new details on when or where an agreement would be signed, disappointing investors in what was billed as a major speech on his administration's economic policies.

Trump also rattled some investors by threatening China with even more tariffs if they do not sign a deal. Oil prices fell as diminishing prospects for an immediate resolution to a 16-month long trade war between the world's two-largest economies suggested less demand for energy in the future.

Expectations for a "phase one" trade deal some time this month have been a key factor supporting stocks and riskier assets recently. However, the lack of material progress on an agreement has only increased doubts about whether a trade deal will take place at all. "I'm absolutely concerned. The clock is ticking," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Markets are now expecting substantial progress in the next week or so, and if not then confidence could crumble. There are diverging interpretations of Trump's comments. I tend to go with commodities like oil and copper because they are plugged in to global demand, so their fall is significant." U.S. stock futures fell 0.14% in Asia after the S&P 500 eked out a 0.16% gain on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs during trading on Tuesday but stocks ended off session highs after Trump's speech.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a bitter dispute over Chinese trade practices that the Trump administration says are unfair. The standoff has roiled global financial markets and raised the risk of recession for some economies as global trade slows.

In recent weeks, both sides have indicated they were making progress toward an agreement that would potentially scale back some tariffs, but a lack of additional information is starting to unsettle some investors in equities and other riskier assets. In a reminder of the potential for further friction, Trump said on Tuesday he would raise tariffs on Chinese goods "very substantially" if China does not agree a deal. "And that's going to be true for other countries that mistreat us too," he added.

In currencies, the dollar was just a shade lower at 108.99 yen, pulling away slightly from a five-month high reached no Nov. 7. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly to 1.9277% but is likely to move in a narrow range before data due later Wednesday that is forecast to show U.S. consumer prices accelerated slightly in October.

U.S. crude dipped 0.25% to $56.66 a barrel do to worries about weakening demand for oil. LME copper traded down 0.4% at $5,854 a tonne by 2337 GMT, having earlier reached the weakest since Nov. 1 at $5,842 a tonne. Copper, widely used in power and construction, is seen as a gauge of economic health.

In addition, China accounts for about half of the world's demand for copper, and many other metals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

RPT-COLUMN-Oil price risks shift to the upside, funds continue buying: Kemp

Hedge funds continued to buy oil derivatives last week, anticipating the oil market has entered an upward price cycle as the global economy steadies and the surge in shale production fades.Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the ...

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds economic model has broken down as the business practices of multinational corporations and digital platforms put a growing number of workers at risk of exploitation a...

FEATURE-Sacked, shunned and suicidal - the Cameroon sports stars battling anti-gay laws

YAOUNDE, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cameroonian athlete Thierry Essamba still trains every day, even though he has little hope of reviving a career cut off when he was ousted from the national squad in a scandal over homosexuality....

Automakers expect Trump will delay decision on imposing EU, Japan auto tariffs

Major automakers think U.S. President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25 tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the European Union and Japan amid an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019