Govt to push OSH Code for passage in Budget session: Gangwar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:54 IST
The government will push Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code in the Budget session of Parliament for approval, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday. The Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2019. It is expected to enhance the coverage of workers manifold and also merge 13 central labour laws into a single code which would apply to all establishments employing 10 or more workers.

It will subsume 13 labour laws relating to safety, health and working conditions. These include the Factories Act, 1948, the Mines Act, 1952, and the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970. "We will definitely bring the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2019, in the Budget Session. Parliamentary standing committee has sought public comments on the Code," the minister told reporter on the sidelines of an event of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The Budget session of Parliament is most likely to be scheduled in last week of January. In labour reforms, the government has already received Parliament approval for Code on Wages. The OSH Code will be the second in line for the nod. The government intends to concise 44 labour laws into four broad codes on wages, OSH, social security and industrial relations.

The minister also said the Prime Minister was apprised and briefed about the third code (Code on Social Security) and the government wants all four codes to become a reality as soon as possible. When asked about status of other two codes on social security and industrial relations he said, "There is tripartite process to firm up draft laws on labour issues. We dont want to do anything in haste. The discussions are on. We want to bring those to Parliament at the earliest".

The Code on OSH proposes one registration for an establishment instead of multiple registrations. Presently, six labour acts out of 13 provide for separate registration of the establishment. This will create a centralised data base and promote ease of doing business. At present, separate registration is required to be obtained under the six Acts. It also provides for for a free of cost annual health checks-up for employees above prescribed age for prescribed tests and for prescribed establishments.

It also provides for a statutory provision to issue appointment letter to every employee with the minimum information prescribed by the appropriate government. The provision of appointment letter will result in formalisation of employment and prevent exploitation of the worker. Earlier speaking on the occasion, Gangwar also told that ESIC has recently taken initiative - partnership of ESIC with PMJAY – Ayushman Bharat to provide medical care to ESIC beneficiaries in 102 designated newly implemented districts.

He further said ESIC has relaxed the norms for opening of hospitals and now 30 bedded hospitals will be built where 20,000 IPs (insured persons) are present. The ESIC is a pioneer social security organisation providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc.

The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more persons are employed. The employees drawing wages up to Rs 21,000 a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. The Act now applies to over 12.11 lakh factories and establishments across the country, benefiting about 3.49 crores family units of workers.

As of now, the total beneficiary population of ESI Scheme stands over 13.56 crore. Ever since its inception in 1952, the ESI Corporation has, so far, set up 159 Hospitals, 1,500/148 dispensaries / ISM units ( Indian system of medicine and Homoeopathy), 793 branch/pay offices, 29 dispensary-cum-branch offices and 64 regional & sub-regional/divisional offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

