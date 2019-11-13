Kant invites investors to develop eco-tourism in Andaman Nicobar, Lakshadweep

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant on Wednesday invited investors to take part in the government's plans to develop eco-tourism projects in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. It is a government project in which the Niti Aayog, Home Ministry and the Union Territories are working together to attract investment, Kant said.

"In tourism sector, India allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment. So, any foreign investor can come in and investment here. The investment comes under automatic route," said the NITI Aayog CEO at pre-application conference for Eco-tourism Projects in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands here. Niti Aayog has already done the design related work to develop these projects and no reserve price has been set as of now, but once the bids offer come in, the government will take a call on the same, Kant said while responding to a query.

The government think-tank expressed commitments to develop high value destinations in India for international and Indian tourists, said Andaman & Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) said in a statement. ANIIDCO MD Kulanand Joshi said the conference has got massive response from potential bidders.

He said four tourism sites of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and three tourism sites of Lakshadweep Islands are ready for eco-tourism partners. The identified places are Long Island, Smith Island, Aves Island and Saheed Dweep in Andaman; Minicoy Island, Suheli Island and Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep.

After a detailed feasibility study and investor's consultations over a period of one year, Request for Qualification (RFQ) documents of these eco-tourism projects were issued in October 2019. "The overwhelming response for the pre-application conference indicates huge interest for the projects among potential investors," ANIIDCO said in the statement.

Some of the potential investors and stakeholders presented in the conference were Oberoi Group, Taj Group of Hotels, ITC Hotels, Park Hotels, Royal Orchid, Bird Group of Hotesl, Marriot, Indiabulls, J M Baxi Group, Girish Arora of Andaman Chambers of Commerce & Industries, and Youth Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Niti Aayog and respective UT administrations said their objective is to create high end tourism destinations in an environmentally sustainable manner so that the ecology of the islands is fully protected, Joshi said.

The applications for the projects are due in December 2019.

