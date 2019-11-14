Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulates ICAT for emergence as world-class centres

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the International Symposium on Lighting (iSoL) today at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar in Gurugram.

Speaking at the Symposium, Arjun Ram Meghwal reiterated the need to promote the Make in India initiative on the three pillars of the 4th industrial revolution: Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and 3-D printing technology. The Minister also suggested the widespread implementation of LED technology to save energy and improve illumination all over the country.

Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulated ICAT for its emergence as a world-class centre for testing and R&D in the field of automobiles and appreciated the newly built 850 seater auditorium and expo facilities. He also had an interactive session, where he explained the importance of lighting in road safety.

Director ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi, spoke about the new technological developments in the field of automotive lighting and the advancements that ICAT has made in the field of automotive testing and R&D. He also talked about the future of lighting technology and how ICAT will assist Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and lighting suppliers during this transition.

In iSoL 2019 an exhibition is being held with more than 30 stalls for automotive components with special focus on lighting components and vehicle display of more than 14 new models from 14 OEMs. This exhibition has provided networking opportunities to the component and equipment suppliers, manufacturers and OEMs.

During iSoL 2019 panel discussions have also been organised on Intelligent Lighting: The Road Ahead and Road Safety in Dark hours: Assisting and Alarming Technologies organized. Several awards were also distributed for Innovation and Excellence. More than 800 delegates are participating in iSoL-2019.

The International Symposium on Lighting (iSoL) from 2009 has grown and transformed itself into a global event. ICAT has been associated with the field of lighting research and testing since 2006. Taking this commitment to a greater height, iSoL-2019 is aimed at creating a knowledge-sharing platform ensuring the flow of information.

Representatives from several leading auto companies were present on this occasion.

