International Development News
Development News Edition

Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulates ICAT for emergence as world-class centres

Speaking at the Symposium, Arjun Ram Meghwal reiterated the need to promote the Make in India initiative on the three pillars of the 4th industrial revolution: Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and 3-D printing technology.

Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulates ICAT for emergence as world-class centres
The Minister also suggested the widespread implementation of LED technology to save energy and improve illumination all over the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@arjunrammeghwal)

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the International Symposium on Lighting (iSoL) today at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar in Gurugram.

Speaking at the Symposium, Arjun Ram Meghwal reiterated the need to promote the Make in India initiative on the three pillars of the 4th industrial revolution: Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and 3-D printing technology. The Minister also suggested the widespread implementation of LED technology to save energy and improve illumination all over the country.

Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulated ICAT for its emergence as a world-class centre for testing and R&D in the field of automobiles and appreciated the newly built 850 seater auditorium and expo facilities. He also had an interactive session, where he explained the importance of lighting in road safety.

Director ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi, spoke about the new technological developments in the field of automotive lighting and the advancements that ICAT has made in the field of automotive testing and R&D. He also talked about the future of lighting technology and how ICAT will assist Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and lighting suppliers during this transition.

In iSoL 2019 an exhibition is being held with more than 30 stalls for automotive components with special focus on lighting components and vehicle display of more than 14 new models from 14 OEMs. This exhibition has provided networking opportunities to the component and equipment suppliers, manufacturers and OEMs.

During iSoL 2019 panel discussions have also been organised on Intelligent Lighting: The Road Ahead and Road Safety in Dark hours: Assisting and Alarming Technologies organized. Several awards were also distributed for Innovation and Excellence. More than 800 delegates are participating in iSoL-2019.

The International Symposium on Lighting (iSoL) from 2009 has grown and transformed itself into a global event. ICAT has been associated with the field of lighting research and testing since 2006. Taking this commitment to a greater height, iSoL-2019 is aimed at creating a knowledge-sharing platform ensuring the flow of information.

Representatives from several leading auto companies were present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Farage says Brexit Party candidates under massive pressure to quit election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party was using an array of disgraceful tactics to try to prevent his candidates from standing in the Dec. 12 election.What is going on right ...

German Q3 growth doesn't sound the all-clear for economy - minister

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that a 0.1 expansion in the German economy in the third quarter did not sound the all-clear for Europes largest economy, which had been expected to slip into recession in the July-September p...

Rahul contempt case: Cong obfuscated, staggered apology like 'Bakra kisto Mein', says Lekhi

BJP leader Meenkashi Lekhi, who had filed criminal contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that the three affidavits filed by him in connection with the chowkidar chor hai remark was an attempt by the C...

Horse racing-Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall appointed Cheltenham Racecourse director

Olympic medallist Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Britains Queen Elizabeth, has become the first member of the royal family to be appointed to the Cheltenham Racecourse committee, the Jockey Club announced on Thursday. Tindall, 38...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019