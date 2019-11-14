International Development News
Shared services segment in India to attract over USD 1 bn investment over next two years: Maple Capital Advisors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-11-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:31 IST
Shared services such as co-working, co-living and shared mobility are witnessing strong growth in India and could attract investments in excess of USD 1 billion in the coming 18-24 months, according to Maple Capital Advisors. "Shared infra (co-working and co-living), shared mobility (both intra-city and intercity) are two areas that are seeing meaningful traction. These segments are expected to attract more than USD 1 billion over the next 6-8 quarters," Maple Capital Advisors Managing Director Pankaj Karna told PTI.

He added that this is a global trend and the quantum of investment is much higher overseas across these sectors, driven by faster pace of implementation especially in the mobility space. India has seen a strong growth in uptake of shared services -- whether it is of mobility through Uber and Ola or co-working spaces via WeWork and Awfis.

"Digital connectivity, cost of ownership, convenience, value for money and efficiency are some of the factors driving this change especially in younger generation and younger organisations," Karna said. Maple has worked with a number of large organisations and start-ups, advising them on fundraising as well as merger and acquisitions.

It had acted as the sole advisor to Awfis Space Solutions in USD 30 million equity investment in August this year from Chrys Capital. It was also the sole strategic advisor for merger of Fitness First India and Cult.fit and follow-on investment in Cure.fit-backed Cult.fit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

