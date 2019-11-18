International Development News
Development News Edition

Air NZ makes summer schedule changes as airline progresses engine checks

Air New Zealand has 10 Trent 1000 TEN engines fitted to its 787-9 fleet and has been working to minimize disruption but schedule changes are now unavoidable.

Air NZ makes summer schedule changes as airline progresses engine checks
The most substantive of changes announced today is the suspension of its twice-weekly seasonal Christchurch-Perth service, resulting in the cancellation of 62 flights. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand is making some changes to its international schedule over summer as a result of ongoing global issues impacting some Rolls-Royce engines on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Rolls-Royce requires operators of its Trent 1000 TEN model engines to carry out more frequent maintenance due to an issue with the engine's high-pressure turbine blades. Rolls-Royce does not have any replacement engines available while maintenance work is undertaken and has advised Air New Zealand there's a significant wait for repair services.

Air New Zealand has 10 Trent 1000 TEN engines fitted to its 787-9 fleet and has been working to minimize disruption but schedule changes are now unavoidable. Further changes may also be required as the airline progresses the engine checks.

The most substantive of changes announced today is the suspension of its twice-weekly seasonal Christchurch-Perth service, resulting in the cancellation of 62 flights.

The airline will also cancel its second daily Auckland-Perth service from 10 December 2019 until 5 January 2020. The airline will continue to operate its 11:10 am Auckland-Perth and 6:50 pm Perth-Auckland services as scheduled.

The airline will start processing changes to customers' bookings this week and then directly contact customers affected by these changes with new travel information. Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) will be contacted by their booking agent. The latest information on any changes will also be published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this, before calling the airline's contact centre. Customers are also welcome to directly message the airline through its social media channels.

Air New Zealand Senior Fleet Manager 787 Captain Dave Wilson says the airline has been performing regular precautionary checks on its TEN engines since April and has been doing all it can to fast-track required maintenance from Rolls-Royce.

"Based on the maintenance needs of our engines, we expect some will need to be inspected in December and January and then serviced by Rolls-Royce offshore and unfortunately Rolls-Royce has no capacity to alleviate this pressure.

"We have 14 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in our fleet and four spare engines to power these. However, all these spare engines are with Rolls Royce offshore either undergoing service or waiting for a service slot."

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Care and Communications Doug Grant says while the airline never expected to still be facing issues with its Rolls-Royce engines, it's well placed to navigate these with the least impact to customers.

"Going into the holiday season we're acutely aware of how important travel is to our customers, and our schedule changes are designed to keep cancellations to a minimum.

"Unfortunately, around 14,000 customers will be impacted by cancellations and we thank them in advance for their understanding."

Air New Zealand has been managing issues with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines since December 2017, when it first secured lease aircraft capacity to help maintain its timetable. The airline still has one widebody aircraft on lease from EVA Air in its fleet.

There is no impact on the airline's 22 Trent 1000 Package C model engines as a result of this HPT blade issue.

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official

The United States condemned the unjustified use of force in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kongs freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trumps administration said Sunday, as protesters battled Hong Kong police who h...

UPDATE 6-Security tight at HK university as hundreds of protesters trapped on campus

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

Asian shares blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas centra...

Redick helps Pelicans hold off Warriors

JJ Redick scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019