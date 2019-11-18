International Development News
Development News Edition

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order approving Dhanuka's bid for Orchid Pharma

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:13 IST
NCLAT sets aside NCLT order approving Dhanuka's bid for Orchid Pharma

The NCLAT has rejected the bid of Dhanuka Laboratories for the debt ridden Orchid Pharma, and vacated the order passed by the Chennai-bench of NCLT, which had earlier approved its resolution plan. The appellate tribunal observed that the approved resolution value, which stood at Rs 1,146.04 crore, proposed by Dhanuka Laboratories was lower than the liquidation value of Rs 1,309 crore of the company.

"The upfront payment alleged to be less than the 'Liquidation Value' of Rs 1,309 crore," said the NCLAT-bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya. Earlier, the Chennai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Dhanuka Laboratories on its order dated 25 and 27 June, 2019.

"Admittedly, the amount offered in favour of stakeholders including the 'Financial Creditors' and the 'Operational Creditors' is being much less than the 'Liquidation Value', such 'Plan' cannot be accepted. "For the reasons aforesaid, we set-aside the impugned order dated 25/27th June, 2019 ordering approval the 'Resolution Plan', but do not interfere with the impugned order dated 25th/27th June 2019 by which the application filed by M/s Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd, a 'Resolution Applicant' was rejected," said the National Company Law Appellate (NCLAT).

The appellate tribunal said infusions of fund for maximization of the assets of the Corporate Debtor cannot be counted for the purpose of the amount. Dhanuka Laboratories resolution plan also had a provision of equity infusion of Rs 570 crores as working capital. "Infusions of fund for maximization of the assets of the 'Corporate Debtor' cannot be counted for the purpose of the amount, which is being kept for distribution amongst the stakeholders, including the 'Financial Creditors' and 'Operational Creditors', if it is less than the 'Liquidation Value', such 'Plan' cannot be upheld, being against the object of the I&B Code and Section 30(2) of the said Code," it said.

The NCLAT order came over a petition filed by Accord Life Spec, which had challenged the order of NCLT approving Dhanuka Laboratories' bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

AP govt makes key changes to its energy policies

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday made several key changes to its policies on solar, wind and hybrid power, primarily withdrawing the facility for energy banking and drawal that was purportedly causing a huge financial drain on the po...

HC tells Labour Commissioner to take a call on bus strike

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Labour Commissioner to decide within two weeks whether the stir by the state-run transport corporation employees should be referred to the Labour Court or not. The High Court was hearing a pe...

Heavy rush of pilgrims in Sabarimala, 2 women sent back

Amid heavy rush of devotees to the Lord Ayyappa temple here, police on Monday sent back two women devotees from Andhra Pradesh at Pamba as they were in the barred 10-50 age group. On Saturday, 10 women were turned back at Pamba, 5 km from ...

Coty to pay USD 600 mn for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

New York, Nov 18 AFP Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenners cosmetics and skincare company, marrying Jenners celebrity prominence with Cotys distribution and commercial prowess.Under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019