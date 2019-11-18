International Development News
Development News Edition

Tata Steel planning lay offs in Europe: Source

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:44 IST
Tata Steel planning lay offs in Europe: Source
Representative image Image Credit: Geograph

Tata Steel's European arm is planning to cut jobs in the continent amid challenging market conditions, a source in the know of the matter said. A top Tata Steel official had earlier said that the steel major was looking to make European business stronger for which it would continue to explore various business options. The comments had come after its plans to merge European business with German steel giant Thyssenkrupp had fallen through.

The company is now planning job cuts in Europe amid challenging market conditions, the source said without divulging further information. A query sent to Tata Steel seeking response remained unanswered.

A British paper had quoted Tata Steel Europe chief executive Henrik Adam as saying that the company was considering layoffs across European operations as it as facing many problems in the region. In Europe, Tata Steel had plans to merge its business with ThyssenKrupp to create a 50-50 pan European joint venture company that would have formed the continent's second-largest steel company after Lakshmi Mittal's ArcelorMittal.

However, their plans of merger hit a roadblock as the European Commission did not give its approval saying the deal would have pushed up prices and reduced competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives extend lead over Labour - ICM poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election. Support for the Conserva...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 2200 HRS

Following are the top stories at 10 pm NATION DEL74 MH-2NDLDALL GOVT Pawar meets Sonia, says govt formation with Sena in Maha not discussed non-committal on Sena allianceNew DelhiMumbai After a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP ...

Govt may bring changes in contentious citizenship amendment bill

The government may bring some changes in the contentious citizenship amendment bill, which lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha, by incorporating a few new provisions, including defining the term illegal immigrants, offici...

Portuguese foundation launches world's largest cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer.Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019