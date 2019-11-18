International Development News
Domestic air passenger traffic grows by 3.98 pc in October

  Updated: 18-11-2019 21:49 IST
Indicating some recovery in the aviation sector due to the tourist season, the domestic air passenger traffic this October increased by 3.98 percent compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday. In September this year, the domestic passenger growth was just 1.18 percent compared to the same month last year.

The domestic air traffic last month consisted of 12.31 million passengers compared to 11.84 million passengers in the same month last year, a jump of 3.98 percent, as per data. On the date for October, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "The passenger load factor in the month of October 2019 has shown increasing trend compared to previous months primarily due to the onset of tourist season."

However, the passenger load factor of all major airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia and Vistara -- declined in October as compared to September this year, as per DGCA data. The passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilization of the airline.

IndiGo maintained its leadership position with a 47.4 percent share of the domestic passenger market in October, the data showed. SpiceJet's market share increased from 14.7 percent in September to 16.3 percent in October, giving it the number two spot, as per the data.

The market share of Air India, GoAir, AirAsia and Vistara was 12.6 percent, 11.2 percent, 6.5 percent, and 5.4 percent respectively last month. In October this year, a total of 791 passenger-related complaints were received by the domestic airlines, according to DGCA data.

The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of October was around 0.64. Among major domestic airlines, Air India topped the list of passenger grievances with 1.6 complaints per 10,000 passengers in September, while SpiceJet was on number two position with 0.8 complaints per 10,000 passengers, as per DGCA data.

