International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St ekes out gains as investors await U.S.-China trade clarity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 03:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 03:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St ekes out gains as investors await U.S.-China trade clarity
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's three main indexes on Monday barely extended the previous session's closing records as investors waited for concrete progress on U.S.-China trade relations after mixed headlines. The market appeared to welcome Washington's extension for U.S. companies to do business with Huawei after the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker was put on a U.S. blacklist in May.

But investors were concerned about a CNBC report that the mood in Beijing over the potential for a trade deal was pessimistic due to President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs. This was after Chinese state media said on Saturday that the two sides had "constructive" trade talks, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said they were close to a deal.

"Markets are very focused on trade because it's still not clear whether or not the U.S. and China can reach an agreement. If it was easy to reach an agreement they would've done so many months ago," said David Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. "At least for today there's not a lot in terms of market moving data or information ... There's no reason to buy or sell aggressively."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.33 points, or 0.11%, to 28,036.22, the S&P 500 gained 1.57 points, or 0.05%, to 3,122.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.11 points, or 0.11%, to 8,549.94. "Investors are being patient because they don't want to chase new all-time highs too far until they have clarity on trade," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with defensives such as consumer staples and real estate leading the percentage gains. The energy sector was the biggest percentage loser dropping 1.33% as oil prices fell.

Trading was relatively slow with 6.55 billion shares changing hands on U.S. exchanges compared with the 6.93 billion average in the last 20 sessions. "We're sort of in a vacuum of information and news. That's why the market is very sensitive to what's happening on the trade front," said Lefkowitz of UBS, noting that the earnings season was mostly done.

Later this week, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting, where the central bank cut interest rates for the third time this year. Also ahead are results from U.S. retailers, including Home Depot Inc, Kohl's Corp and Target Corp. Coty Inc gained 2.60% after the cosmetics maker said it would pay $600 million for a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's make-up and skincare businesses.

The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 103 new highs and 126 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain thrash Romania amid doubts about coach Moreno's future

Spain rounded off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 5-0 win at home to Romania on Tuesday amid doubts over Robert Morenos future as national team coach with media reports swirling that Luis Enrique could return to the role.Fabian R...

'No one needs to be a billionaire', Britain's Labour Party says

Britains opposition Labour Party will on Tuesday take aim at obscene billionaires, pledging a radical redistribution of wealth to cut the power of the super rich who it says bankroll Prime Minister Boris Johnson in return for tax breaks.The...

UPDATE 5-North Korea says no more talks with U.S. just so Trump can boast

North Korea said on Monday it was not interested in meaningless talks with the United States just so President Donald Trump had something to boast about and demanded an end to what it called a policy of hostility if the United States wanted...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Italy put nine past Armenia to finish with perfect record

Italy thumped hapless Armenia 9-1 on Monday to complete their Euro 2020 qualifying group with a perfect record and extend their record-breaking run to 11 successive international wins as they looked forward to next years tournament.Twenty-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019