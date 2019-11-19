International Development News
Development News Edition

DHL Express launches Multi-Channel Tool for live chat and email services

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, says customers benefit from quicker response times and by interacting with the company with the channels that are most convenient to them.

DHL Express launches Multi-Channel Tool for live chat and email services
For customers who would prefer to communicate via more formal channels, DHL Express’ MCT also offers a specialized email service where customers can send their queries. Image Credit: Twitter(@DHLAfrica)

As part of DHL (DHL.com) Express' commitment to innovation, the company launched a unique Multi-Channel Tool (MCT) that allows customers to interact with DHL Express via live chat and specialized email services.

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, says customers benefit from quicker response times and by interacting with the company with the channels that are most convenient to them. The deployment of MCT is a great step towards our goal of continuously improving our customers' experience.

"A recent CMO study found that 85% of respondents expect a seamless omnichannel service from companies, where they can interact using their preferred channel. This tool offers just that, and provides personalized service in real-time that eliminates long waiting times and potential frustration."

He explains that customers can use the live chat option on a mobile device or on the DHL Express website and receive assistance with self-help options online. "Live chat is the popular choice of many customers due to its fast response times."

A report by Communications Technology Company (COMM100) of over 45 million chat interactions in 2018 revealed an 83% customer satisfaction rating, which highlighted the importance of including a live chat function in the tool. Another benefit of live chat is that it can eliminate the issues that come from bad connections which can cause distorted spoken messages.

For customers who would prefer to communicate via more formal channels, DHL Express' MCT also offers a specialized email service where customers can send their queries. "The key to success is making sure that we are available at every touchpoint that is convenient for the customer,' add Heymans.

The Multi-Channel Tool uses a centralized knowledge management system that offers a customer service agent desktop, web self-service, case management, and customer interaction channels such as e-mail, telephony, live chat, and social media. Customer service agents also have access to processes, policies, and procedures, and case studies they can use to answer queries effectively. This empowers the agents with the correct information on hand, speeding up query resolution time.

In addition, when a query is received, it is routed to an agent knowledgeable in that specific subject matter, further enhancing the customer experience.

"The central view of a customer's interaction history allows us to answer their questions accurately and quickly, as our agents have access to all the information they require in one place," says Heymans. "Responses to queries will be more consistent and accurate because all agents have access to the same information.

"Our customers are looking for speed, variety, and convenience, not only in the way their deliveries are managed but also in how they communicate. MCT helps drive that sense of convenience and improved time management and is an important part of our continued drive to innovate and use digital technology to improve our customer experience," Heymans concludes.

DHL Express' Multi-Channel Tool is currently available in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Mauritius with plans to roll out to additional Sub Saharan Africa markets in the coming months.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the comp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and insta...

UPDATE 2-Russia balks at Turkish idea of new Syrian military operation

Russia said on Tuesday it was bewildered by a Turkish pledge to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of people Ankara calls terrorists, warning that any such move would damage efforts to stabilize t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019