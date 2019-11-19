Special issue of Global Trade and Customs Journal launched

A special issue of the Global Trade and Customs Journal has been launched, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

Trade agreements are important as investors tend to look not just at the foreign markets, but how investments could be harnessed to achieve greater access and integration in goods and services, Additional Secretary, Sudhanshu Pandey, Department of Commerce said.

He stated that trade and investment policies need to be examined holistically and in an integrated manner rather than within inter-ministerial silos.

