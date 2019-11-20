FlexiLoans.com emerges among the top 100 global FinTech innovators' list by KPMG and H2 Ventures

● Only four Indian FinTech startups made their way to the Emerging 50 List

Mumbai: FlexiLoans has been ranked amongst 'Emerging 50' FinTechs, according to a report released by KPMG in collaboration with H2 Ventures. The '2019 Fintech100' list features the 'Top 50' FinTech firms around the globe and the 'Emerging 50' companies that are at the forefront of innovative technologies and practices. The list of 100 FinTechs features 8 Indian companies, including FlexiLoans.

FlexiLoans is a market leader in ecosystem-based digital lending for small businesses in India. To date, we have disbursed loans worth over Rs 550 crore to small businesses across 1,150+ cities without having a single branch!

FlexiLoans was started with an endeavor to solve the problems that small businesses face in accessing Quick, Flexible and Adequate funds for growing their businesses. Our vision is to give "Loans at a click". We are the leaders in using technology and risk models that focus on alternate/surrogate methods for scoring customers.

FlexiLoans has been founded by 4 ISB/IIT alumni with combined financial services experience of 45+ years. The founding team includes Manish Lunia (previously associated with Chairman's Office at Aditya Birla Group), Deepak Jain (former investment banker with Axis Capital & Enam), Ritesh Jain (ex-CFO, Housing.com) & Abhishek Kothari (ex-VP, Fractal Analytics-London).

FlexiLoans has raised Rs 100 crore in equity commitment from marquee bankers such as Sanjay Nayar (CEO, KKR and Ex- CEO, Citibank South Asia), Gunit Chadha (Ex. CEO Deutsche Bank, Asia Pac), Anil Jaggia (Ex- CIO - HDFC Bank), Vikram Sud (Ex-COO - Kotak Mahindra Bank), Narayan Seshadri (Ex Managing Partner, KPMG), Gopal Srinivasan (Chairman, TVS Capital) and Siddharth Parekh (Co-Founder, Paragon Partners) to name a few. FlexiLoans has also raised ~Rs 200 crore in Debt from 5 Banks and 4 NBFCs.

