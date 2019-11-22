International Development News
Odisha Attracts National & International Film Makers to Showcase its Culture Heritage and Tourist Destinations Through Their Films

Odisha Attracts National & International Film Makers to Showcase its Culture Heritage and Tourist Destinations Through Their Films

Invest Odisha offers a subsidy of 25% of the total cost of the film which promotes Odisha, its culture, heritage and tourist destinations

With the largest ethnic diversity for any state in the country, Odisha invites film makers to explore this worthy opportunity through films

PANAJI, Goa, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Odisha spotlighted its attractive film policy and showcased its scenic destinations among eminent personalities and various stakeholders from the Indian film industry at the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Goa.

Dr. Nitin B. Jawale, IAS, Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) was part of the panel 'Creating an effective Single Window ecosystem' where he highlighted how Odisha is enhancing the ease of filming and facilitate the development of related institutions, a single window approval process has been adopted for shooting of films in the state.

Shri. Sachin R. Jadhav IAS, Director Tourism, Government of Odisha during the panel discussion said: "As one witnesses the growing dominance of intensely topical and niche films in the mainstream, Odisha genuinely emerges as India's best kept secret in Film Tourism."

Addressing the delegates Dr Nitin B Jawale said: "Odisha is now gaining prominence among tourists and filmmakers. To encourage filmmakers to shoot in Odisha, a subsidy of upto Rs. 2.5 crore will be provided to English/Hindi/International/other language cinemas that promote Odisha, its culture, heritage and tourist destinations."

"Be it the virgin environs of Odisha's beaches and Chilika lake, the tranquillity of the Diamond Triangle Buddhist Circuit, the unique synthesis of the modern and traditional in Smart Temple City Bhubaneswar or the spiritual ethos of Puri - shooting films here is sure to give film makers greater cinematic output at lower cost," added Shri Sachin R. Jadhav.

"The first Film City Project in the State will be eligible for a capital investment subsidy upto Rs. 30 crore while land for these projects will be allotted at a concessional rate as per the provision of Industrial Policy Resolution-2015 or the guideline fixed by the Government from time to time," added Dr Nitin B. Jawale.

About IPICOL:

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) or Invest Odisha is the single-point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for the State of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

