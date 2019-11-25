International Development News
Development News Edition

Dr. Sahil Gupta Founder & CEO Aveya Fertility & IVF Center Wins the Fertility Gamechanger of the Year Award

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:20 IST
Dr. Sahil Gupta Founder & CEO Aveya Fertility & IVF Center Wins the Fertility Gamechanger of the Year Award

New Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Recognized for introducing low cost IVF treatment in India, Dr. Sahil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Aveya Fertility & IVF Center was recently awarded with “Fertility Gamechanger of the Year” award in northern region at the maiden edition of National Fertility Awards 2019 in New Delhi. The award night was attended by nearly 350 top IVF experts and stakeholders from the fertility industry.

“I am honored to have won this award, which just proves that we are on the right path and are making difference to the way IVF is being perceived in India. As a young doctor, my vision is to make IVF treatment available to everyone who needs it and ensure world-class healthcare, ethical practices & fertility solutions for everyone in India. As a gamechanger, I am committed to work towards achieving more breakthroughs in fertility & IVF solutions & help more & more people to realize their dream of having a child,“ says Dr. Sahil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Aveya Fertility & IVF Center.

Today, Aveya Fertility & IVF Center is one of the busiest IVF clinics in Dr. Gupta’s home city of New Delhi. The clinic grew to 7 locations all over the country and proved that an affordable IVF treatment can offer the highest standards at the same time. Aveya has consistently shown efficiency, success and satisfaction rates similar to those seen in the best US and European clinics.

With significant help from leading practitioners in Germany, Japan, Israel and the USA, Dr. Gupta rewrote all foundations of an IVF clinic and focused Aveya’s operations on three pillars: patient focus, professional management and ongoing improvement. Additionally, the clinic introduced innovative protocols, applying natural cycle, minimal stimulation for older patients and luteal phase stimulation for women with poor ovarian reserve.

“IVF clinics in India have been managed the same way for decades. These are mostly private practices build around their owners. When we started to think about Aveya, I knew that a new IVF concept needs to be designed for and around patients. Our goal is to respond to their needs in the most effective and efficient way,” says Dr. Gupta.

The Fertility awards have been conceptualized to acknowledge & recognize the stalwarts & veterans in the IVF community along with people who are changing the way IVF & fertility segment are being addressed. The awards witnessed a long-lasting dialogue within the IVF community with broad discussion on future challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Image: Dr. Sahil Gupta, Founder & CEO, Aveya IVF & Fertility Centre

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

People assume the worst from me on screen: Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi says its amusing how people expect him to play characters that are either gangsters or evil and he would need a solid script to move away from this zone. Emraan featured in popular hits in the late 2000s, including Gangs...

Wrong to say I am behind Ajit Pawar's revolt: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was not behind Ajit Pawars decision to align with the BJP and become the deputy chief minister, and asserted that his party along with Congress and Shiv Sena will form the next government in Maharash...

HAL, RGNAU join hands to grow HR pool in aviation, aerospace

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University RGNAU joined hands to promote cooperation between them to grow the pool of human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry of the country. As part of th...

Wound healing in mucous tissues may prevent AIDS: Study

Wound healing events in mucous tissues -- part of the bodys defense against germs -- during early infection by Simian Immunodeficiency Virus SIV guard some primate species against developing AIDS, a study has found. Aspects of this wound-he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019