Apple making iPhone XR in India, expanding operations: Prasad

  New Delhi
  Updated: 25-11-2019 16:35 IST
  Created: 25-11-2019 16:27 IST
Tech titan Apple has started production of iPhone XR in India for domestic market and exports, underlining the government's efforts to bolster mobile manufacturing in the country, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. The minister also said that Salcomp, the world's largest manufacturer and a major supplier of chargers to Apple for iPhone, has reached an agreement to take over the closed facility of Nokia in an SEZ near Chennai.

Salcomp will revive the unit, which was closed for nearly 10 years, and the facility will become operational from March 2020. The unit will produce a charger and other equipment and will boast of a diversified portfolio. This will entail an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in five years. "The big SEZ of Nokia which was closed for 10 years will get into life again. As many as 10,000 people will get jobs directly and 50,000 jobs will be generated indirectly," Prasad said.

India's overall mobile, as well as components exports, are expected to cross USD 1.6 billion each in 2019-20, he said.

