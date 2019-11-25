International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's why Bajaj Finance fixed deposit is the safest investment option today

Considering a volatile financial scenario and negative investor sentiment, market-linked investment tools are not the first choice for revenue generation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:01 IST
Here's why Bajaj Finance fixed deposit is the safest investment option today
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Considering a volatile financial scenario and negative investor sentiment, market-linked investment tools are not the first choice for revenue generation. Fixed deposits are now a more secure mode of investment, even for seasoned market investors to park a section of their funds with an eye towards the future.

The investor sentiment is shifting towards stable returns and safety. Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, aims to cater to this scenario through its risk-free high return yielding fixed deposits. Customers can enjoy assured returns starting from 8.35 percent. Taking into account the investment needs of senior citizens, the company also offers an additional interest rate of 0.35 percent over and above the regular rates to senior citizens.

Read on to know several investor-friendly features that keep Bajaj Finance fixed deposit one of the safest investment options today: Fund safety assured with CRISIL and ICRA ratings

The company assures your funds' safety with the highest safety ratings in the investment market - * FAAA by CRISIL

* MAAA by ICRA * BBB international benchmark rating from S and P Global - the only NBFC in India to possess this safety rating.

Attractive returns of above 50 percent Bajaj Finance Limited offers fixed deposits with assured returns of 8.35 percent, 8.45 percent and 8.70 percent for new, existing and, senior citizens respectively.

Thus, when investing in an FD with Bajaj Finance for 5 years, a new customer can enjoy 49.32 percent returns compounded annually. Similarly, you can grow your investment amount by 50.02 percent for existing customers. Senior citizens can grow the investment amount by 51.75 percent. Small deposit amount starting from Rs. 25,000

Customers can open a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit with a small investment amount of Rs 25,000 and enjoy a flexible FD tenor, automatic renewal facility, etc. Further, customers can opt for either cumulative or non-cumulative FD from Bajaj Finance and enjoy payouts as per their preference.

Taking into consideration an investor's need for regular income, Bajaj Finance Limited allows periodic payouts of non-cumulative fixed deposits, which can be either monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually. Additionally, Bajaj Finance FD also comes with an online application procedure to make investment easier for customers. With these attractive and customer-friendly features, a fixed deposit from Bajaj Finance is sure to satisfy investors' safety requirements apart from generating high returns.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie Housefull-4 sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar. The 29-year-old Pilankar passed away earlier in the day due to high blood pressure which led to brain haemor...

Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing 'very good': family

Bollywood great Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, is doing very good, her niece said on Monday but did not clarify when she will return home. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Chinese national to be sentenced for trespassing at Trumps resortA Chinese national faces sentencing in a federal court on Monday after she was convicted of bluffing her way into U....

Researchers using MRI reveals brain damage in obese teens

According to a study being presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, Researchers using MRI have found signs of damage that may be related to inflammation in the brains of obese adolescents. Obesity in you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019