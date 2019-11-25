International Development News
EuroSchool Undri Awarded as Top Co-ed School in Pune by 'Education World'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:09 IST
EuroSchool Undri Awarded as Top Co-ed School in Pune by 'Education World'

MUMBAI, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool Undri has won the prestigious Education World award of Top Co-Ed School in Pune 2019. EuroSchool takes great pride in progressively moving ahead with time and accomplishing cognizance in terms of holistic learning and bringing out an educational reformation by harnessing and polishing the intellects of children and pioneering new-age learning.

EuroSchool firmly believes in guiding children to their specific walks of interest, enhance individual skills and develop facets of their personality that makes them unique. The school offers unique experiential and co-curricular learning to its students to help them unleash their hidden talent and enable them to explore and excel in the field of their interest.

EuroSchool Undri has a well-designed campus and specially crafted spacious premises that offer a great ambience to nurture young minds. The school provides curriculum in accordance with the ICSE Board. EuroSchool Undri delivers a gamut of exploration areas with a well-equipped campus that include specially designed modern laboratories, reading rooms, state-of-the-art computer labs, multi-purpose playgrounds, professional sports coaches and digitally-enabled classrooms.

Ms. Seema Bahukand, Principal, EuroSchool Undri said, "We are extremely honoured to be awarded as one of the top co-ed schools in Pune by Education World. Receiving this award gives confidence to us, parents and the students. It also conveys we are doing positive work to provide a well-rounded, comprehensive education. We are especially pleased that Education World has awarded us on the parameters of teacher competence, co-curricular education and individual attention to students."

About EuroSchool:

In 2009, the EuroKids International ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 institutions today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st-century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.

For more information, please visit the website www.euroschoolindia.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798038/EuroSchool_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

