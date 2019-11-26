COZMIC Group appoints Carl Sequeira as new country manager in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/ Digpu): COZMIC Group Pte. Ltd. today announced the appointment of Carl Sequeira as country manager for India. Sequeira will be based in Mumbai and will lead all of COZMIC Group's strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in India including Z-POP Dream which is in its second year, for which it has just concluded with its season 2 auditions in the country.

Z-POP Dream is an international project to identify Asia's next generation of music stars, both singers and dancers, from seven countries, including India. Following its successful first season, the Z-Girls and Z-Boys made their worldwide debuts at Z-POP Dream Live in Seoul, released their inaugural singles and embarked on international tours across the region.

Sequeira is a seasoned executive with more than 16 years of experience in marketing, events and driving strategic business growth in the Indian market. He will report to Swee Sin Wu, Chief Business Officer of COZMIC Group. "India is a key market for COZMIC Group and our Z-POP Dream Project, given the incredible amount of talent and interest we've seen from here. With Carl's vast experiences and well-established network, we are now in a great position to better understand the intricacies of a diverse marketplace such as India. We are confident he will successfully help develop our brand and business in this critically important country," said Swee Sin Wu.

"I'm excited to be a part of the COZMIC Group and the great work they are doing. The genre of K-Pop is taking the world by storm with India's K-Pop fan following growing by leaps and bounds. We are confident that we can capture the attention of these fans and aspiring artists with our unique genre of Z-POP. I look forward to helping take the company to the next level and grow its business interests in India," said Carl Sequeira. Sequeira currently also serves as an advisory trustee for Special Olympics Bharat and prior to joining the COZMIC Group, he was Director - Marketing for WWE in India, where he led the company's marketing and brand-building efforts for over five years.

Prior to WWE, Sequeira worked at FILA, where he spent three years as a marketing head. Sequeira has a Business Management diploma from Welingkar Institute of Business in Mumbai and brings a great deal of brand building experience to his position.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)