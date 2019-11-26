International Development News
Development News Edition

COZMIC Group appoints Carl Sequeira as new country manager in India

COZMIC Group Pte. Ltd. today announced the appointment of Carl Sequeira as country manager for India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:09 IST
COZMIC Group appoints Carl Sequeira as new country manager in India
Carl Sequeira, Country Manager India, COZMIC Group Pte. Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI/ Digpu): COZMIC Group Pte. Ltd. today announced the appointment of Carl Sequeira as country manager for India. Sequeira will be based in Mumbai and will lead all of COZMIC Group's strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in India including Z-POP Dream which is in its second year, for which it has just concluded with its season 2 auditions in the country.

Z-POP Dream is an international project to identify Asia's next generation of music stars, both singers and dancers, from seven countries, including India. Following its successful first season, the Z-Girls and Z-Boys made their worldwide debuts at Z-POP Dream Live in Seoul, released their inaugural singles and embarked on international tours across the region.

Sequeira is a seasoned executive with more than 16 years of experience in marketing, events and driving strategic business growth in the Indian market. He will report to Swee Sin Wu, Chief Business Officer of COZMIC Group. "India is a key market for COZMIC Group and our Z-POP Dream Project, given the incredible amount of talent and interest we've seen from here. With Carl's vast experiences and well-established network, we are now in a great position to better understand the intricacies of a diverse marketplace such as India. We are confident he will successfully help develop our brand and business in this critically important country," said Swee Sin Wu.

"I'm excited to be a part of the COZMIC Group and the great work they are doing. The genre of K-Pop is taking the world by storm with India's K-Pop fan following growing by leaps and bounds. We are confident that we can capture the attention of these fans and aspiring artists with our unique genre of Z-POP. I look forward to helping take the company to the next level and grow its business interests in India," said Carl Sequeira. Sequeira currently also serves as an advisory trustee for Special Olympics Bharat and prior to joining the COZMIC Group, he was Director - Marketing for WWE in India, where he led the company's marketing and brand-building efforts for over five years.

Prior to WWE, Sequeira worked at FILA, where he spent three years as a marketing head. Sequeira has a Business Management diploma from Welingkar Institute of Business in Mumbai and brings a great deal of brand building experience to his position.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish royal couple to visit Uttarakhand on Dec 5

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen&#160;Silvia will begin their two-day visit to Uttarakhand on December 5. The Swedish royal couple will visit the Corbett National Park as well as the Ganga river besides attending the inauguration of...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan probes two executives for security law breaches over China meddling claims

Taiwan is investigating two executives at a Hong Kong-listed company on suspicion of violating the countrys National Security Act, prosecutors said on Tuesday, after they were named in a report about Chinese meddling.The company, China Inno...

Bharatnatyam performance to interpret Gandhian values for current times

Renowned classical dancer Geeta Chandran will explore key concepts of Gandhian philosophy and ideology including non-violence through a mix of Bharatnatyam and contemporary dance movements. Comprising six themes, the solo performance titled...

Murder convict booked for jumping parole in Palghar

An offence has been registered against a convict, serving life sentence at Punes Yerwada Jail, for jumping parole, police here said on Tuesday. Kashinath Palwa 55, a resident of Vikramgadh in Maharashtras Palghar district, was serving life...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019