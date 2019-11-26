International Development News
Gulf Oil joins hands with Piaggio for co-branded lubricants for commercial vehicles

Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Piaggio Vehicles to market co-branded lubricants for commercial vehicles, starting January next year. The new products have been co-developed for the entire range of commercial vehicles, including the ones conforming to the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

"This (tie-up) helps us to further grow our business in OEM segment as well as expand our business in the three-wheeler category," Gulf Oil Lubricants MD Ravi Chawla said in a statement. Through this partnership, Piaggio customers will be able to avail top of the line products to enhance the performance of their vehicles and together, the companies will be able to strengthen the usage of these products with their reach and service initiatives, he added.

The partnership will cater to factory fill, franchisee workshops (FWS), high street and exports segments, Chawla said. Gulf Oil Lubricants India is a part of Hinduja Group and markets a wide range of automotive and industrial lubricants, greases, two-wheeler batteries, etc in more than 100 countries. Last year, Gulf Oil had signed a multi-year contract with Aprilia Racing team (an associate of Piaggio) for sponsorship of their team in MOTO GP.

"Gulf Oil's technical expertise based on its world-class R&D setup and manufacturing facilities in India will certainly provide superior value to 27 lakh Piaggio customers," Piaggio Vehicles CEO & MD Diego Graffi said. The company is also confident that this partnership will give better service levels to its channel partners and also improve the availability across segments, he added.

