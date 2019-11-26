International Development News
Development News Edition

Will comply with regulations of data localisation: Google Pay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:37 IST
Will comply with regulations of data localisation: Google Pay
Image Credit:

Google Pay, a leading digital payment service provider, is in the process of complying with the regulations of data localization, a company official said on Tuesday. The process needs to be carried out "carefully to prevent any disruption", Google Pay director (product management) Sharath Bulusu said here.

"We will comply with all directives of the government. We are in the process of doing so," he told reporters when asked about the data localization.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked payment companies to ensure that the transaction's data are stored exclusively on local servers. Generally, data localization refers to storing data within India.

"We have been providing services and the regulations came later. We will do it without interrupting services to 67 million users. Technically, it is not that easy. However, RBI is very supportive," he said. Bulusu was here to launch "Google Pay for merchants" in Kolkata.

At the national level, around 3.5 lakh brick-and-mortar retail stores are on the platform and about 3,000 online merchants are accepting Google Pay, he claimed. As on September 2019, the total transaction for the last 12 months was at USD 110 billion and the number of active users rose three times to 67 million, he said, adding that "almost two-thirds of the payments happened outside top seven cities" in the country.

At present, charges or MDR (merchant discount rate) are not imposed on merchants and users in order to promote digital payment in the country, he said. MDR is the rate charged to a merchant for payment processing services.

Asked whether the company will charge users for payments to generate revenue, Bulusu said, there are multiple options that would be evaluated at an appropriate time in future..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

Mexicos government has announced an 859 billion peso 44.3 billion private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.The plan was described as the first phase of spending on infrastructure proje...

Three arrested for sadhvi's murder in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old sadhvi, whose body was found in a field last week, in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said. The accused -- Baba Kapas Nath, Manjit and Umesh...

Incidents bribery in India reduced by 10 pc since last year: Survey

Incidents of bribery in the country have reduced by 10 per cent since last year, according to a survey carried out in 20 states.The India Corruption Survey 2019, which received 1,90,000 responses from people in 248 districts, also stated th...

Lebanon's president to hold consultations for next PM on Thursday -sources

Lebanons president Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of parliament on Thursday to designate the countrys next prime minister, sources at the presidential palace said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019