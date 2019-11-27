International Development News
Resourceful Reuse of Computers Proves Key to Improving Education in South Africa

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a global leader in IT asset disposition and cloud recycling, in collaboration with WeCare, is boosting computer literacy across South Africa through its resourceful donation program of computers, printers and servers.

While older computers have limited value to SRS' corporate clients, but these assets are important learning tools for students in rural areas in South Africa where access to computers is very limited. In today's world, computers dramatically improve opportunities for students to learn basic computer, math and language skills. Access to the internet opens a world of possibilities for these students.

"We are extremely proud to support the WeCare program. By increasing access to computers in remote areas, we have had a positive impact on allowing access to important learning resources in those areas," stated Sean Magann, global vice president, sales and marketing for Sims Recycling Solutions. "This is a win-win. Not only do we improve learning opportunities in South Africa, but we also help to extend the useful life of IT equipment, which represents another successful step forward as we continue to contribute to the global circular economy."

SRS is in a unique position to facilitate donation programs from our clients, provide important refurbishment services and place this needed equipment in school computer rooms in South Africa. The equipment is tested, repaired, all data is erased, asset tags and other identifying marks are removed, and a licensed operating system and Microsoft Office software is installed.

To learn more about how Sims Recycling Solutions is supporting the WeCare Program, visit the SRS blog.

About Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) specializes in providing resourceful solutions to manage different streams for retired electronic equipment, components and metals. SRS plays a key role in helping local, national and global companies manage ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly recycling electronic products and managing the disposition of IT equipment. SRS works with businesses and major cloud companies to provide periodic decommissioning of older data center equipment, as well as with companies that are closing down their corporate data centers as work moves to the cloud. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and participating in the circular economy. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. For more information, visit www.simsrecycling.com

