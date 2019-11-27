International Development News
Development News Edition

French tractors roll into Paris to protest "agri-bashing"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:11 IST
French tractors roll into Paris to protest "agri-bashing"

Up to a thousand tractors will block roads in Paris on Wednesday as French farmers protest against government policies and international trade agreements which they say are hurting their businesses and living standards. Farmers unions said members heading to the capital from across France would converge on Avenue Foch, near the Champs Elysees and Arc de Triomphe, later on Wednesday.

"The government is leaving us exposed, let us work," one farmer wrote on his tractor. The demonstration is being staged by the two main farm unions, which called for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to express concerns about government policies they say harm French agriculture.

"We want to warn everyone that if there are no more farmers in France it has a knock on effect on the French economy," 29-year-old farmer Alix Heurtaut told Reuters in an interview earlier this week. Resentment among farmers has been growing at what they call "agri-bashing", or criticism of agriculture over issues ranging from pesticide use to animal welfare.

Attacks on livestock farms and butcher's shops by vegan activists have caused particular outrage. Longstanding tensions with environmental associations have meanwhile deepened amid debates about banning the common weedkiller glyphosate and restricting pesticide use near residential areas. Some farmers blame Macron for rushing to ban glyphosate by 2021, going beyond current European Union policy, although the government has promised exemptions for farms that have no viable alternative.

Macron has also been under pressure from farmers over EU trade deals with Canada and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries, which farming groups say will usher in imports of cheaper agricultural goods produced to lower standards. A food law passed by Macron's government, which aimed to give farmers a fairer share of profits, has also failed to dispel discontent over modest revenues.

Farm unions are gearing up for negotiations over the next EU budget, which could see agricultural spending trimmed due to Britain's planned exit from the bloc. France is the largest agricultural producer in the EU and the biggest beneficiary of subsidies under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to bring Assange home

Australias prime minister has told former Baywatch star, Pamela Anderson, that Canberra will not intervene to bring her friend, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, back home to prevent his extradition to the United States. The 48-year-old Aus...

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertise...

35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are c...

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

The real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019