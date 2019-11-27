International Development News
Development News Edition

L&T Technology Services Recognized as a ‘Leader’ Among IoT Services Providers in Zinnov Zones 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:13 IST
L&T Technology Services Recognized as a ‘Leader’ Among IoT Services Providers in Zinnov Zones 2019

LTTS rated as Leader in IoT Engineering, Industry 4.0, Connected Worker, Connected Logistics and Connected Assets

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, has been recognized among the top service providers in innovation and capability for Internet of Things (IoT) Technology and Services in the Zinnov Zones IoT Services Rating for 2019. Zinnov has also positioned LTTS as ‘Leader’ across 7 other unique expertise areas.

The areas of expertise for which LTTS has been ranked as Leader include IoT Engineering, Industry 4.0, Connected Worker, Connected Logistics, Connected Assets, Energy and Utilities and Telecom.

Over 3,800 engineers from LTTS’ IoT engineering and managed services provide application and services platform that caters to asset management, energy management, digital factory, smart homes, connected products, connected transportation and smart healthcare.

LTTS’ IoT platform allows holistic end-to-end integration of the best products and solutions that assist in product engineering, sensor engineering, narrow band IoT framework for communication IPs, Edge analytics at sensor level, system integration and managed services. The platform also supports services such as advisory & consulting, cyber security, integrated analytics, gateways and controllers and end-to-end application development involving mobility applications, image processing and data analytics. These services have grown 48% year-over-year.

Zinnov rated LTTS’ advanced capabilities in offering IoT services to a global clientele of over 150 clients across its five verticals, with its offerings having been deployed in 1,067 projects across the globe.

Mr. Shashidhara Dongre, Global Head, Smart Products and Services at L&T Technology Services commented: “LTTS’ positioning as a ‘Leader’ in Zinnov Zones for IoT Technology Services for the third time in succession, is a reaffirmation of LTTS’ technological capabilities and expertise across the spectrum of IoT services. This important industry recognition inspires us to further push the digital transformation envelope for our customers. With our proprietary IoT platforms and solutions we enable enterprises to tap newer revenue streams by creating the next generation of smart products and services.”

Mr. Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov said: “LTTS has been rated ‘Leader’ in the Zinnov Zones IoT Services Rating 2019. The company has witnessed high growth in the last couple of years. Its investments towards building horizontal platform capabilities (UBIQWeise and AiKno™) and vertical specific IoT solutions (i-BEMS, mCARE, WAGES, etc.) and new wins across multiple areas such as connected assets, autonomous vehicles, and industry 4.0 led engagements have helped fortify its positioning. LTTS’ deep-rooted domain capabilities and expertise in the space of industrial automation has helped build connected factories for its global clientele. Its framework-driven approach to identify use-cases and enhance RoI from client investments has helped LTTS take industry 4.0 initiatives and establish a successful track record across multiple geographies.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of September 30, 2019.

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002, and is headquartered in Bangalore, with presence in Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. They assist their clients by:

• Research and strategy consulting for software service providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation; • Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;

• Growing revenue for company’s products and services in India and other emerging markets; • Helping MNC GICs to consolidate their geographic footprint.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to ban cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertise...

35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are c...

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

The real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present...

Three agroforestry projects in Côte d'Ivoire get financial supports from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is currently supporting three agroforestry projects for Cte dIvoire. The overall cost of the projects worth around USD 26 million.The projects supported by the Food and Agriculture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019