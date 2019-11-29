ResellerClub's Black Friday, Cyber Monday Sale Now LIVE with up to 60% off on Web Hosting

MUMBAI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ResellerClub, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products announces discounts on web hosting and servers as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. After an overwhelming response last year, ResellerClub has brought back the sale for its customers this year. The sale is now live with details of the discounts are below:

Shared Hosting - Up to 60% off

Reseller Hosting - Up to 60% off KVM VPS - Up to 60% off

Dedicated Servers - Up to 55% off

Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Sr. Vice-President and General Manager of Endurance International Group (APAC) said, "Everything we do at ResellerClub has the web pro at the center of it all. The web pro community of designers and developers have been and will always continue to be our focus. Be it the newest launches - the ResellerClub Mobile App, the new WebPro control panel, our design event, Ctrl+F5 or our biggest sale of the year, Black Friday, all culminate to empower the web pros.

"Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales are a great opportunity to get our products at very low prices. We encourage web pros to take advantage of these low prices on web hosting and make the most of the sale. We're offering our top-of-the-line products like Reseller Hosting, Shared Hosting and more at discounts of up to 60%! We're certain the sale will be hugely beneficial to this community."

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are now live and will run till 3rd December. For more information on the sale, visit india.resellerclub.com.

ResellerClub also recently launched their own ResellerClub app for their customers as well as a new control panel called the WebPro Panel. Both of these launches enable faster transactions, have more intuitive design and overall, aid business. Additionally, ResellerClub will be at Cloudbazaar, a conference and trade show by Endurance International Group on 6th December in Mumbai.

For more information about Cloudbazaar, visit: https://cloudbazaar.org/

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub offers products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 350+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS-based tools.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)