International Development News
Development News Edition

Services Australia selects Infosys to digitise welfare entitlements

Digital services major Infosys has signed an agreement with the Australian federal government's Services Australia to transform the entitlement calculation engine for the country's welfare system.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 12:00 IST
Services Australia selects Infosys to digitise welfare entitlements
It will be one of the world's largest social welfare ICT system transformations. Image Credit: ANI

Digital services major Infosys has signed an agreement with the Australian federal government's Services Australia to transform the entitlement calculation engine for the country's welfare system. The project will enable Services Australia to more quickly implement policy changes for the benefit of Australians without disrupting services and deliver operational cost savings, said a statement issued by Infosys.

The Welfare Payment Infrastructure Transformation (WPIT) programme will replace a significant portion of Centrelink's 30-year-old platform, modernising the way Services Australia calculates entitlements for Australians needing government support. According to Services Australia, this will be one of the world's largest social welfare ICT system transformations, designed to provide customers with faster and more connected digital services, give staff a modern ICT platform that makes it easier for them to do their jobs, and position the department to meet future policy needs of government.

The first phase of agreement is for Infosys to create a proof of design and is expected to complete by mid-2020. Subject to further approval, the second phase of the project will encompass the build, implementation and support for the new ECE. The Infosys Australia technical team will service the project, led by its expanding Canberra office.

"A robust, responsive and agile welfare entitlements system is crucial for all Australians, particularly those in need. So Infosys is tremendously proud to support Services Australia on such a transformational project that underpins the Australian community and broader economy," said Andrew Groth, Infosys Senior Vice President and Region Head Australia and New Zealand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...

I was devastated: Nicole Scherzinger on being denied audition for 'Cats' movie

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she felt devastated after a casting director refused to take her audition for the big screen adaptation of Cats. The 41-year-old is no stranger to Andrew Lloyd Webbers beloved musical of the same name. She was...

Amit Shah holds meet with NE CMs, political leaders, civil society on CAB

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussions with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB, sourc...

Spurs end Clippers' winning streak at seven

LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White poured in 17 points apiece and six San Antonio players scored in double figures as the Spurs shocked the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 on Friday. The Spurs, who had lost 10 of their previous 11 gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019