Honda Cars sales dip 50 pc in November

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported 50.33 percent decline in domestic sales to 6,459 units in November as against 13,006 units in the same month last year.

"Our sales numbers are better than our plan for the month," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales, and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The company is in the last leg of BS-IV and accordingly supplies had to be optimized as it progresses towards the BSVI transition model by model sequentially, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)