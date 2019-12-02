International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt says no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:58 IST
Govt says no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel
Image Credit: Pexels

The government on Monday said there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that no where in the world do the prices of petrol and diesel remain steady for a particular period of time.

To a query on whether petrol and diesel would be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, she said that in a way, they are already under the zero rate category of the GST. The rates have to be decided by the GST Council, she noted. The council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister, has ministers in-charge of finance or taxation from all states as members.

"At present, there is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel," Sitharaman said in response to a question on whether the government proposes to reduce taxes so that prices of petrol and diesel would come down. To another query, the minister said that at present, no new tax on petrol and diesel is being considered.

The central government imposes various central excise and custom duties on petrol and diesel. Besides, state governments levy taxes on them. When asked whether small farmers would be given subsidy on diesel, Sitharaman said the Centre and the state governments tax at different levels..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: KPCC to protest against LDF govt over Walayar sisters' rape-murder, other issues

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will protest against the LDF government in the state on issues of malpractice in conducting PSC examination, mark donation to students in Kerala University and Walayar minor sisters rape and murder case. Ci...

South Asian Games: India opens medal account with 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze in triathlon

India opened its medal account in the 13th South Asian Games SAG with one gold, two silver and a bronze in the triathlon event on the opening day of competitions here on Monday. Adarsha M N Sinimol gave India the first gold by winning the m...

Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Model Khloe Kardashian is facing mixed feelings for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the couple separated ways earlier this year. On Sundays episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 35-year-old star said she is confused after her ...

Make up your minds, Merkel protegee tells new SPD leaders

The coalition deal forming the basis of Germanys ruling alliance is not up for renegotiation and the new leaders of the Social Democrats SDP must decide whether or not they want to stay in government, Chancellor Angela Merkels protegee said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019