Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile economic activity down 3.4% in October as protests take toll

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:20 IST
Chile economic activity down 3.4% in October as protests take toll
Image Credit: Pixabay

Chile's economic activity dropped 3.4% from the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Monday, a sign of the economic toll of violent protests which sowed chaos across much of Chile for weeks. The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Protests in Chile began on Oct. 18 over a hike in metro fares but quickly spiraled into riots, arson and looting that have left 26 dead and upwards of $1.5 billion in losses for businesses. Non-mining activity fell 4 percent, the bank said, marked by a sharp drop in education, transportation, business services and the hotel and restaurant sector. Much of Santiago, Chile's capital of 6 million, was shut near the end of October as riots and looting closed streets, central squares and many small businesses.

Mining activity in the world's top copper producer nonetheless grew 2.0 percent compared with the same month in 2018, as new production from Codelco's Chuquicamata mine ramped up, boosting total output despite the mounting protests. Chile's copper mines have mostly maintained production and kept operations running normally in the face of the unrest, with only scattered incidents reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man disguised as tourist to supply illegal arms arrested

A 32-year-old man who disguised himself as a tourist to carry illegal arms in bags and supplied them to criminals in the National Capital Region was arrested from southwest Delhis Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday. Harish Kumar alias S...

It is unfair to say government is not willing to hear criticism: FM on industrialist Rahul Bajaj's comment.

It is unfair to say government is not willing to hear criticism FM on industrialist Rahul Bajajs comment....

Hyderabad rape-murder: Students take out rallies in protest

Students of two top West Bengal universities held separate protests in the city on Monday, demanding prompt conviction and action in rape cases. The agitators, many of them affiliated to students unions, sought heightened security for wome...

Walmart, HDFC unveil co-branded credit card for 'Best Price'

Walmart India,in partnership with HDFC Bank, on Monday launched a co-branded credit card exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale B2B Cash Carry stores, offering free credit upto 50 days. The card was launched here at Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019