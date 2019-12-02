Business highlights

Left Menu
Following are the top business stories at 1825 hours:

DCM28 BIZ-LD PMI-MANUFACTURING India's mfg sector activity inches up in Nov; firms brace for challenging times ahead

New Delhi: The country's manufacturing sector activity saw a marginal rise in November as growth rates for new orders as well as production were modest amid competitive pressures and unstable market conditions, a monthly survey said on Monday.

BCM9 NCLT-DHFL DHFL admitted for bankruptcy

Mumbai: The city bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday admitted the crippled mortgage player DHFL for bankruptcy proceedings.

DCM42 BIZ-STOCKS-LD-TELECOM Telecom stocks surge after tariff hike announcements; cos together add over Rs 33k cr in m-cap

New Delhi: Shares of telecom companies on Monday surged on the back of new tariff plans announced by the operators to be effective from December 3 onwards.

DEL27 LS-FM-ECONOMY Tax cut aimed at attracting investment, generating jobs:FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Monday said the government's decision to reduce corporate tax rate was aimed at attracting investment and creating jobs.

DCM44 RS-MSME-GADKARI Govt aims to generate additional 5 crore job opportunities in MSMEs sector

New Delhi: Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have created 11 crore jobs and the target is to generate an additional 5 crore employment opportunities by 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

DEL34 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee pares initial losses, settles 8 paise higher at 71.66 a dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday settled 8 paise higher at 71.66 against the US dollar amid participants hoping Reserve Bank will go for another rate cut in the ensuing RBI policy review meet this week.

DEL29 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmark gauges end flat; telecom stocks rally

Mumbai: Market gauges Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note after a see-saw trade on Monday as losses in auto and private bank stocks offset rally in telecom counters.

DCM30 BIZ-SEBI-LD KARVY Sebi declines Karvy's plea to use PoA, cites illegal transfer of client money

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has rejected Karvy Stock Broking's plea to use its clients' power of attorney (PoA) to settle trades done by them and said securities worth Rs 2,300 crore of more than 95,000 clients were illegally transferred by the broker.

BCM7 LD-GROWTH-CRISIL Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Mumbai: The slowdown is deeper than anticipated and will be prolonged, ratings agency Crisil warned on Monday slashing its growth estimate sharply to a low 5.1 percent from 6.3 percent earlier.

DCM27 BIZ-LSQ-COMPANIES Over 3.38 lakh cos deregistered in last two financial years: Govt

New Delhi: More than 3.38 lakh companies were struck-off from official records in the last two financial years for failing to submit annual returns, according to the government.

DCM24 BIZ-FM-BAJAJ FM on Bajaj's lack of freedom comment: Spreading one's own impression can hurt national interest

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to industrialist Rahul Bajaj's statement that India Inc was afraid of criticising the Narendra Modi government, saying spreading one's own impression "can hurt national interest" - a remark that drew sharp reactions on social media.

