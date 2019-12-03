Left Menu
Development News Edition

McKay Brothers Adds Market Data Distribution in Mumbai at the Lowest Known Latency

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 12:21 IST
McKay Brothers Adds Market Data Distribution in Mumbai at the Lowest Known Latency

UK and US-sourced futures market data available at Mumbai's BKC data center

GENEVA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers International (MBI) announced an expansion of its lowest known latency market data services to India. The Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service now distributes select London Metals Exchange data at Mumbai's Banda Kurla Complex (BKC) in less than 51milliseconds one-way. In addition, MBI offers select Aurora, Illinois-sourced Metals, Energy, and FX futures data at BKC in less than 85 milliseconds one-way, the lowest known commercial latency.

Francois Tyc, MBI Managing Director: "The growth of Indian markets has been bolstered by an active community of local traders and has attracted substantial interest from global firms. Access to the lowest latency market data is critical for all these market participants."

Stephane Tyc, MBI co-founder: "A founding principle of our company is that all firms can subscribe to our best latency. We are pleased to offer QED's best latency to any firm trading in Indian markets."

MBI representatives will attend the FIA Asia conference in Singapore from 3-6 December.

MBI has consistently expanded the global reach of its low latency services. The company's first hybrid microwave/fiber Asia network – between Tokyo and Singapore - opened in 2016. That network offered select futures from the Osaka Securities Exchange via the QED Service, as well as the lowest known latency private bandwidth. MBI's first European route - between London and Frankfurt - went live in 2014, also at the lowest known latency. MBI redistributed select Eurex futures in key London trading centers in that corridor. MBI's US market data affiliate, Quincy Data, LLC, has been redistributing select Illinois-sourced futures instruments since 2012. MBI's lowest latency services are offered to every subscriber.

About McKay Brothers International SA

McKay Brothers International SA is a proven provider of microwave-based market data services. The company operates long-haul microwave and hybrid microwave/fiber networks in Asia and Europe and distributes select market data sourced from major exchange groups in Europe, Asia and North America.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found de...

Indian athletes win 4 medals in 1500m races of SAG

Indias athletes continued their fine show at the 13th South Asian Games by adding four medals, including a gold in mens 1500m race at the Dasarath Stadium here on Tuesday. The Indians bagged the gold and silver in the mens 1500m besides win...

Jasmine prices soar across Tamil Nadu markets

Untimely rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu has led to the destruction of a significant quantity of the Jasmine crop, directly affecting the prices of the flower which have soared across markets in the state. The North-East monsoon has also af...

Death sentence of Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case not commuted: Amit Shah

New Delhi India, Dec 3 ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has not been commuted....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019