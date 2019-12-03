Ashok Leyland, HDB Financial Services join hands for vehicle financing

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has tied up with HDB Financial Services for vehicle financing. The commercial vehicle maker said it has entered into a strategic financing partnership for two years with HDB.

The tie-up will enable both Ashok Leyland and HDB to offer customised financial solution to customers across India, including semi-urban and rural areas, wherever Ashok Leyland and HDB have presence, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the partnership, Ashok Leyland Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said,"With a pan-India presence, both organisations can leverage their strengths for the mutual benefit of the customers."

HDB Financial Services Business Head Deep Kumar Jaggi said,"With presence in more than 800 locations and over 1,425 branches pan-India, the partnership will offer customised offerings to customers across India, including deep geographies. By deploying our assisted and digital offerings, we aim to help our customers achieve their aspirations." PTI RKL RKL ANU ANU

