HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

HDFC Bank's Net Banking and Mobile Banking services are down for many users for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as hundreds of customers took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the issue.

The problems with the services of HDFC Bank were initially reported during Monday evening when many users complained that they are not able to access HDFC's website.

The bank, however, in a series of tweets said that the issue is limited to some customers and there is no need for concern.

Responding to the "HDFC Bank down" complaints, the bank said, "We apologize that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock.while some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues."

We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 3, 2019

The bank has also suggested some alternatives as HDFC Bank online services remain down for the second consecutive day. In a reply to a customer, it listed these options as "alternatives".

ATM Funds Transfer

NEFT / Visa Money Transfer for other bank account holders

Autopay

Over the counter Cash Payment

Cheque Payment.

In a separate tweet, HDFC Bank asked people to "focus on the good today," which further irked customers. Meanwhile, the other accounts belonging to HDFC Bank are also running as usual even as the issues with NetBanking and MobileBanking continue to irk users.

Good morning tweeple. Let's focus on the good today. — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 4, 2019

Many customers continue to complain about the problems with the online services of HDFC Bank that remain disrupted during business hours on Tuesday.

HDFC still down. first world-ish problems = can't top up paytm or buy groceries because only netbanking synced. #hdfcbankdown — nivi (@tweetsfromnivi) December 4, 2019

Day 3 of #hdfcbankdown, on track to set a record, well done guys, all the best! good to see you have a proper graphic now for the #fail screen. pic.twitter.com/rnASKYvaTV — Anupam Gupta (@b50) December 4, 2019

Customers also expressed concerns about missing their credit card payment deadlines.