Traders import onion from Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border as local prices surge

Around 10 to 15 trucks carrying onion from Afghanistan are arriving every day through the Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar with the price of the key kitchen staple going through the roof. “Daily 10-15 trucks laden with onions are arriving from Afghanistan,” said Anil Mehra, Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Commercial Association on Wednesday. Each truck carries 35 metric tonne of onion.

Traders from Punjab and Delhi are importing onions from Afghanistan, Mehra said, adding that they were being supplied to various markets in the northern region. Traders find it economically feasible to import this crop from Afghanistan in the wake of its higher prices in the domestic market, they said.

Mehra, who is a Amritsar-based trader, said that onions imported from Afghanistan are fetching a price of Rs 70-80 per kg in retail market. Meanwhile, onion prices remain high in the range of Rs 75-100 per kg in several parts of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Onion prices have been ruling high for the past few weeks even as various measures have been initiated to increase the supply of the key kitchen staple. Though the trade between India and Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah land route remained suspended, trucks carrying onions continue to arrive from Afghanistan through this route under a bilateral transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan had suspended bilateral trade with India in August in the wake of scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. India had imposed 200 per cent custom duties on all products imported from Pakistan following Pulwama attack in February this year.

