Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traders import onion from Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border as local prices surge

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:20 IST
Traders import onion from Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border as local prices surge

Around 10 to 15 trucks carrying onion from Afghanistan are arriving every day through the Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar with the price of the key kitchen staple going through the roof. “Daily 10-15 trucks laden with onions are arriving from Afghanistan,” said Anil Mehra, Federation of Karyana and Dry Fruit Commercial Association on Wednesday. Each truck carries 35 metric tonne of onion.

Traders from Punjab and Delhi are importing onions from Afghanistan, Mehra said, adding that they were being supplied to various markets in the northern region. Traders find it economically feasible to import this crop from Afghanistan in the wake of its higher prices in the domestic market, they said.

Mehra, who is a Amritsar-based trader, said that onions imported from Afghanistan are fetching a price of Rs 70-80 per kg in retail market. Meanwhile, onion prices remain high in the range of Rs 75-100 per kg in several parts of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Onion prices have been ruling high for the past few weeks even as various measures have been initiated to increase the supply of the key kitchen staple. Though the trade between India and Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah land route remained suspended, trucks carrying onions continue to arrive from Afghanistan through this route under a bilateral transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan had suspended bilateral trade with India in August in the wake of scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. India had imposed 200 per cent custom duties on all products imported from Pakistan following Pulwama attack in February this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019