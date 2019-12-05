Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCL and Spark partner to divest operational parts of network services

Mark Jurgeleit, CCL’s current general manager of network services will set up the network services division as a new business called Octave.

CCL and Spark partner to divest operational parts of network services
Allan explains that this divestment will allow the CCL business to deepen its focus on growing its multi-cloud and ICT services. Image Credit: Pixabay

Spark has today announced that Computer Concepts Limited (CCL), Spark New Zealand's wholly-owned provider of cloud and ICT services, has signed a conditional agreement to divest the operational parts of its network services division in a buy-out by a member of the CCL management team. Mark Jurgeleit, CCL's current general manager of network services will set up the network services division as a new business called Octave.

CCL and Spark will retain all existing contracted client relationships and CCL will engage Octave as a sub-contractor to deliver network services. As such, existing CCL network services customers won't experience any disruption or change.

The decision to sell the network services division is consistent with CCL's shift to a simpler operating model following its brand merger with Spark's wholly-owned cloud business, Revera, in February 2019, explains Andrew Allan, CEO of CCL. "As part of the Spark business, CCL currently has areas of overlapping investment within network services and capabilities that already exist in the Spark Group. Consequently, despite divesting this division, the breadth of CCL's end-to-end services remains unchanged – and we will continue to offer our clients the full suite of network services."

Allan explains that this divestment will allow the CCL business to deepen its focus on growing its multi-cloud and ICT services. "By selling CCL's network services business assets to Octave, a standalone business that will still work closely with us, we will continue to benefit from a tightly integrated network business while freeing up our resources to focus on delivering Spark's wider cloud services strategy."

All existing permanent CCL network services employees will be offered the opportunity to move to Octave, which will initially continue to operate out of CCL premises. CCL will retain the majority of its business, which provides full-spectrum cloud and ICT services with the support of over 700 employees.

Mark Jurgeleit, the new owner of Octave says, "It's been an incredible journey for CCL, from an idea born in 2015 through to an extremely fast-growing network today. Becoming an independent business from Spark will now allow Octave to focus wholly and solely on building excellent network service solutions."

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Mission in touch with Nigerian authorities over 18 Indians aboard HK vessel kidnapped by pirates

The Indian mission in Abuja is in touch with the Nigerian authorities after reports surfaced of 18 Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel was kidnapped by pirates near the western coast of the African country, government sources told A...

Xinhua Silk Road: Fblife holds First China-Thailand Rally Racing to promote hero culture

Fblife, Chinas leading club platform for domestic SUV and off-roader fanciers, held the First China-Thailand Rally Racing CTRR on Sunday, in Xingyi city of Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in ChinasGuizhou province.The first...

Govt authorises Coast Guard members to search and seize suspicious vessels within EEZ

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday authorised every member of the Coast Guard to visit, board, search and seize suspicious vessels within an exclusive economic zone EEZ and its continental shelf. In exercise of powers conferred by sub-sect...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Navy sailor shoots three at Pearl Harbor base, takes own life

A U.S. Navy sailor shot and wounded three people at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said, before fatally shooting himself. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said on Twitter that the three inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019