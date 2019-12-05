CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

CSIR and BHEL have signed an MoU to cooperate, collaborate and pursue industrial application-oriented research programs and its commercialization on a large scale. Thus, indigenously developed technologies by CSIR shall be commercialized & implemented jointly by BHEL & CSIR in the country, to make the Government of India initiative "Make in India" successful. The first joint project to be taken up under this collaboration shall be for commercialization by BHEL of various water purification/sewage disposal related technologies developed by CSIR. The MoU will remain in force for five years duration.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Secretary, Department for Scientific & Industrial Research and Director General, CSIR and Dr. Nalin Shinghal, Chairman & Managing Director, BHEL here today.

CSIR, the premier R&D organisation of the country, is amongst the foremost scientific and industrial research organisation of the world while BHEL is one of India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in executing large Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contracts and commercializing the developed technologies for sustainable business solutions in the field of energy, industry, transmission, transportation renewables, defense & aerospace, oil & gas, water, energy storage, and e-mobility.

(With Inputs from PIB)