Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt suggests merger of troubled PMC Bank with MSC Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:24 IST
Maha govt suggests merger of troubled PMC Bank with MSC Bank

The Maharashtra government has suggested merger of the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank with the MSC Bank in a bid a provide relief to depositors of the troubled lender, state minister Jayant Patil said on Thursday. If the need be, the state government will speak to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the issue of merger of the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) and PMC banks, he said.

"I spoke to the MSC Bank chairman day before yesterday. We have suggested the MSC Bank to try to merge the PMC bank with it so that the poorest of its depositors get relief," Patil told reporters here. The PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI, after an alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam came to light following which the deposit withdrawal was initially capped at Rs 1,000, causing panic and distress among depositors.

The withrawal limit has been raised in staggered manner to Rs 50,000. At least eight depositors, who had high quantum of money stuck with the bank, died in the last couple of months, including one who committed suicide.

"We want to assure the PMC Bank depositors that the government stands with them. The merger of the two banks will definitely help small depositors," the minister said. Patil, who has earlier been finance minister of the state, said the MSC Bank's health is good and there should be no problem in case the PMC Bank is merged in it.

The Maharashtra NCP chief also said that the process may take around one-and-a-half months to complete. The PMC Bank, which has around 16 lakh depositors, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans.

The bank, over a long period of time, had given more than Rs 6,700 crore in loans to the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), which is 73 per cent of its total advances, and which turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now bankrupt company. Its total loans stand at around 9,000 crore and the deposits at over Rs 11,610 crore. There have been massive protests across city from the PMC Bank depositors following the RBI action.

Twelve people, including top officials of the PMC Bank and HDIL, have so far been arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the scam. The EOW suspects a nexus between some of the accused and HDIL, whose mammoth loan defaults are said to have caused a liquidity crisis at the bank, leading to appointment of administrator by RBI and restrictions on withdrawal of funds.

PTI ENM GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jason Momoa apologises to Chris Pratt after criticising his use of plastic water bottles

Jason Momoa publically apologised to Pratt after his comment on his co-star using plastic water bottles went viral. The 40-year-old actor hopped on Instagram to post a public apology with a picture that showed Momoa and his children posing ...

Pompeo says US warns partners of risks from "untrusted" 5G networks"

The United States has spent the past couple years working to make sure its allies around the world are aware of the risks of working with companies such as Huawei, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Lisbon on Thursday. The Uni...

CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS to be installed in DTC and cluster buses: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras...

SEMrush Hosted the Biggest International Digital Marketing Show in India

SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest International Digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel Convenon Center. SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019