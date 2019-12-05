Left Menu
Sharechat says its content shared 14 billion times on WhatsApp

  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 21:52 IST
Social media platform Sharechat on Thursday said content from its platform has been shared 14 billion times on mobile messaging application WhatsApp so far this year. The platform observed that 23 per cent users created entertainment-related content on its platform while engagement on romantic content was around 14 per cent.

"450 million UGC (user generated content) posted/ created on ShareChat, in formats spanning images, videos, GIFs, etc, with over 580 million hours of video played on the platform which got more than 14 billion WhatsApp shares this year," the company said in a Sharechat 2019 Trendz report. The social media platform observed that users in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan engage with devotional content in the morning and turn to romantic content in the evening.

"The last five years have been a great learning experience and we have grown from zero to 60 million monthly active users, mostly organic way as we truly understand the heart and pulse of every native language user and connect well through our platform," Sharechat Chief Business Officer Sunil Kamath said. The platform also saw surge in nationalism moments on the platform at the time of Pulwama attack, return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and general elections.

"Hindi led the user generated content creation with 22.5 per cent followed by Tamil with 19.4 per cent. Teleugu and Punjabi were at the third spot with more than 13 per cent share each," the report said. The social media platforms claims to over 60 million user which includes 21 million content creators on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

