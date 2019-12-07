Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate talks: Javadekar says India will work to protect its long-term development interests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:46 IST
Climate talks: Javadekar says India will work to protect its long-term development interests

India is participating with a constructive outlook at the Madrid climate talks and will work to protect its long-term development interests, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday. Before leaving for the UN-hosted climate negotiations in the Spanish city, Javadekar enumerated India's efforts in mitigating the effects of climate change and said the country "is leading from the front in climate action".

"PM was the first to propose Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he said. "India's ambitious renewable energy programme of 450 GW has attracted world attention as it is the largest renewable programme in the world." Javadekar said India has reduced its emission intensity by 22 per cent over 2005 and it is one of the few countries which had increased tree cover in and outside the forest.

On Nov 27, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved India's negotiating stand at the 25th Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Madrid, Spain. COP-25, which started on Dec 2 and concludes on Dec 13, is an important conference on climate change as countries prepare to move from pre-2020 period under the Kyoto Protocol to post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement.

Officials say India's approach will be guided by principles and provisions of UNFCCC and Paris Agreement, particularly the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capability (CBDR-RC). In Sep, during the Climate Action Summit convened by the UN secretary-general, Prime Minister Modi had announced India's plan on scaling up of renewable energy target to 450 GW and called for responsible action by all on the principles of equity and CBDR-RC.

India has been leading the world in pursuit of solar energy capacity. It has also emphasized that developed countries should take lead in taking ambitious actions and fulfil their climate finance commitments of mobilizing USD 100 billion per annum by 2020. At the climate talks, India will stress on the need to fulfil pre-2020 commitments by developed countries and that pre-2020 implementation gaps should not present an additional burden to developing countries in the post-2020 period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen shares an adorable picture with her 'stylist' daughter

Looks like Chrissy Teigen has found a go-to stylist in her daughter. She shared an adorable picture of her daughter styling her. Looking in awe, Chrissy shared a sweet mother-daughter picture on Twitter and captioned the post, working late ...

Activists cry for rule of law over Hyderabad encounter

Senior lawyer and human rights activist Sudha Ramalingam on Saturday expressed disappointment over the encounter of the four accused in Hyderabad rape and murder case and said it is against the civilised notion of delivery of justice. She w...

Trump pulls back on designating Mexico cartels as 'terror' groups

Washington, Dec 7 AFP US President Donald Trump said Friday he would not proceed with his stated plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups following a request from his counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Trump called for...

Climate talks: Javadekar says India will work to protect its long-term development interests

India is participating with a constructive outlook at the Madrid climate talks and will work to protect its long-term development interests, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday. Before leaving for the UN-hosted cli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019